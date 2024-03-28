Renewable electricity capacity grew 10% in 2023 but energy generation slipped

Scotland’s capacity for renewable electricity generation grew by 10% in 2023, driven by onshore and offshore wind.

However the amount generated fell by 7% compared to the previous year, largely due to less favourable weather conditions in the first half of 2023.

The latest Energy Statistics for Scotland publication shows there was 15.3 GW of renewable electricity capacity in 2023, compared to 13.9 GW in 2022.

At the end of December, there were 517 renewable electricity projects with an estimated capacity of 25.9 GW in the planning pipeline.

Gillian Martin welcomed the figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Renewable energy generation was at 33.2 TWh – down from the 35.7 TWh generated in 2022, which was a record year.

Energy minister Gillian Martin said: “A 10% increase in capacity and net exports worth an estimated £1.5 billion shows that the Scottish Government’s focus on growing the green economy is paying off.

“We will ensure Scotland continues to capitalise in a sustainable way on its natural resources to underpin the just transition to net zero, provide jobs, benefit communities and support economic growth.

“To help Scotland reap the economic benefits of this expansion in renewables, we are allocating £66.9 million in 2024-25 to kickstart our commitment to invest £500 million over the next five years in Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain.”