GEOAmey boss apologises for prisoner transport failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

GEOAmey boss apologises for prisoner transport failings

By Press Association
GEOAmey has held the contract since 2017 (Rui Vieira/PA)
GEOAmey has held the contract since 2017 (Rui Vieira/PA)

The boss of GEOAmey has apologised for the firm’s failings in its prison transportation contracts.

The firm has been the main transportation arm for Scotland’s prisons and courts since 2017, but it has come under fire in recent years for a slew of issues, including inmates missing hospital appointments and delays caused to courts by late arrivals.

Scotland’s Chief Inspector for Prisons, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, this month accused the contractor of breaching the human rights of prisoners, claiming one inmate with stage four cancer missed three “vital” hospital appointments because of GEOAmey.

In a submission to the Public Audit Committee this week, the contractor said the issues had arisen due to an ageing prison population requiring more hospital visits than previously thought, and a lack of staff.

Speaking before the committee on Thursday, managing director David Jones accepted there are issues, but he insisted there is no human rights case to answer.

“We have clearly had issues and I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and apologise fully for the role we have played in the disruption to the criminal justice system in Scotland,” he said.

“There is, after all, a human impact to every delay.”

He went on to praise the “quite extraordinary work” of GEOAmey officers carrying out the contract.

“I wish to state GEOAmey’s commitment and determination to playing our part in making the SCCPES contract a success,” he added.

“The contract is difficult, it is challenging, but it is not impossible, should all parties recognise that it will need a multi-agency approach rather than standalone efforts of any individual organisation.”

On the number of missed appointments, which have fluctuated wildly since GEOAmey took over the contract, he said: “I would say very clearly that even one appointment failure is one appointment failure too many – I would concede that and accept that fully.

“But we are trying to address the operating environment changes that we’ve talked about extensively since I’ve opened up my evidence here with the needs to recruit more people.”

Between November 2021 and January 2022, 690 appointments were missed, a figure which dropped to 53 and 42 in the following two quarters, before spiking to 356 and 819 in the two quarters between August 2022 and January 2023.

Again, the figure dropped dramatically to 88 and 209 respectively in the following two quarters, rising again to 826 in the three months up to September last year.

The firm, Mr Jones added, is taking a financial hit for continuing the contract, although he said he is confident it could return to profit by the end of the year.

He told the committee there has been an operating loss of £7 million since it had taken over the contract, which he described as “not sustainable”, while James Huntley, the accounts director for the contract, said it is still making a loss of about £1 million per year.

But Mr Jones was adamant that GEOAmey will not walk away from the contract.

“I can’t see that,” he said in response to Tory MSP Graham Simpson.

“There’s a degree of confidence that we will get this contract back into a marginal profit situation this year, and we effectively have two years left of the contract.”

Submissions from across the justice sector to the committee on GEOAmey’s issues laid out the scale of the problem.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said there had been an increase in incidents where accused persons have attempted to escape from the dock, while another accused was found to have a knife in their possession.

It also outlined a case where 16 close relatives of a murder victim had come to court for a case due to call at 9.30am, but the accused was not delivered until 5pm. On the same day, victims and witnesses in a rape case were also forced to wait.