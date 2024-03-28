Start-ups raised £52m in capital under Government scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Start-ups raised £52m in capital under Government scheme

By Press Association
Techscaler worked with 517 companies last year, helping them raise £52.1 million in funding (PA)
Techscaler worked with 517 companies last year, helping them raise £52.1 million in funding (PA)

Start-ups on a Scottish Government-backed scheme raised more than £52 million in capital last year.

In its first annual report, Techscaler said it worked with 517 companies last year, helping them raise £52.1 million in funding.

The scheme – carried out in conjunction with technology incubator Codebase – offers a number of services to burgeoning companies, including mentorship from more established entrepreneurs and has opened 11 hubs, including one in San Francisco.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan met with the founders of Techscaler companies on Thursday.

“By empowering start-ups, we are creating a strong economy built on entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable growth,” she said.

“The Techscaler programme continues to be one of our most ambitious economic initiatives. Indeed, there is no other programme of its kind in Europe.

“Entrepreneurship is at the heart of our National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“We are creating one of the finest state-funded entrepreneurial systems in the world dedicated to the creation of high-growth businesses, and the first annual report shows we are already seeing a return on our investment.

“Scotland has the potential to become a leading start-up nation and this Government’s clear aim is to unleash innovation and entrepreneurial talent from all walks of life and in all parts of the country.

“That Techscaler participants have raised a combined £301 million in lifetime capital so far shows the enormous economic potential of our start-up community, and we will continue to help them capitalise on this success.”

CodeBase chief executive Stephen Coleman said the aim of Techscaler is to “make Scotland the best place in the world for founders to launch and grow a tech start-up”, adding: “At CodeBase, we’ve been privileged to propel this groundbreaking ecosystem-building programme into existence for the Scottish Government. We can’t wait to build on this foundation in year two.”