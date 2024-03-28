Major Tory donor and four Conservative MPs given honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major Tory donor and four Conservative MPs given honours

By Press Association
Honours have been given to a major Conservative Party donor and four of its MPs (PA)
A major Tory donor and four MPs have been awarded honours on the recommendation of Rishi Sunak.

Businessman Mohamed Mansour, who gave £5 million to the Tories in 2023 and is a senior treasurer at the party, was knighted for business, charity and political service.

Philip Davies – whose wife is the Government’s “common sense” minister Esther McVey – has been knighted for public and parliamentary service.

Esther McVey and Philip Davies
Couple Esther McVey and Philip Davies used to present a show on GB News together (PA)

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, who led a review of football governance in the wake of proposals for a breakaway European Super League, has been given a damehood for public and parliamentary service.

Farming minister Mark Spencer has also been given a knighthood, while Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin becomes a dame.

Democratic Unionist Party MP Gregor Campbell has also been made a CBE.

The Prime Minister recommended the honours to the King.

Shipley MP Sir Philip told the PA news agency: “Obviously I’m absolutely delighted. I’m somewhat flabbergasted as well, to be honest.

“It feels very surreal and I’m somewhat in shock.”

He added: “I’m just immensely grateful to everybody who has enabled it to happen.”

Sir Philip has been MP for Shipley since 2005 and hosted a GB News show with wife Esther McVey until she gave up the presenting role to return to government as minister without portfolio in November 2023.