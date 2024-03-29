Slater frustrated UK deposit return scheme could face two-year delay

Green minister Lorna Slater has written to the UK Government to express “deep concerns” about suggested two-year delays in its deposit return scheme (DRS).

The circular economy minister said it is “extremely frustrating” to hear the DRS launch could be pushed back to 2027 rather than 2025.

She was responding to comments from UK Environment Secretary Steve Barclay, who told MPs this week that the 2027 deadline was “probably more likely”.

The scheme would see consumers recoup a small deposit when they return single-use bottles and cans, having been in development in the Environment Department (Defra) since 2017 and was part of the 2019 Tory manifesto.

The Scottish Government initially designed its own DRS, but its launch was ultimately delayed to 2025 in order to bring it in line with a planned UK-wide scheme.

Steve Barclay said 2027 was ‘more likely’ (James Manning/PA)

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster’s refusal to allow glass in the scheme for the delay, accusing the Conservatives of sinking Scotland’s DRS and undermining devolution.

However, the UK Government said the delay was entirely the decision of ministers in Edinburgh, who failed to design the scheme properly.

In her letter to Mr Barclay, Ms Slater said she had “deep concerns”, adding: “Despite our continued requests for Defra to set out its plans for DRS and my recent correspondence dated March 8 on such matters, it is extremely frustrating to hear about details of a further significant delay to the DRS launch from media reports.”

She continued: “As you know, Scotland would now have an operational DRS if the UK Government had not prevented it from moving forward as planned.

“This would have provided a launchpad for wider DRS across the UK meaning we would all be experiencing the environmental and economic benefits much sooner.”

Officials across the four nations are working closely on the UK DRS scheme, she said.

The Scottish Green minister added: “Even though the main premise for undermining Scotland’s scheme was the need for a UK-wide approach, almost one year on, there is no further clarity on the details of your regulations.

“We, the other devolved governments, and businesses now find ourselves facing even greater uncertainty as a result of these latest comments.”

Defra said Ms Slater’s letter had been received and a response would be sent in due course.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are pushing ahead with our programme of reforms to reduce waste and improve our use of resources, and remain committed to our goal of eliminating avoidable waste by 2050.

“It’s essential that we work closely with industry to make sure our reforms will be a success and we will continue to engage with businesses closely as we proceed with introducing the deposit return scheme.

“We are taking industry views into account and working closely with the devolved administrations, and will share updates in due course.

“Once we have completed negotiations with the devolved administrations we will proceed to laying the necessary regulations.”