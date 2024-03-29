Slater frustrated UK deposit return scheme could face two-year delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slater frustrated UK deposit return scheme could face two-year delay

By Press Association
Lorna Slater wrote to the UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Green minister Lorna Slater has written to the UK Government to express “deep concerns” about suggested two-year delays in its deposit return scheme (DRS).

The circular economy minister said it is “extremely frustrating” to hear the DRS launch could be pushed back to 2027 rather than 2025.

She was responding to comments from UK Environment Secretary Steve Barclay, who told MPs this week that the 2027 deadline was “probably more likely”.

The scheme would see consumers recoup a small deposit when they return single-use bottles and cans, having been in development in the Environment Department (Defra) since 2017 and was part of the 2019 Tory manifesto.

The Scottish Government initially designed its own DRS, but its launch was ultimately delayed to 2025 in order to bring it in line with a planned UK-wide scheme.

Steve Barclay said 2027 was ‘more likely’ (James Manning/PA)

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster’s refusal to allow glass in the scheme for the delay, accusing the Conservatives of sinking Scotland’s DRS and undermining devolution.

However, the UK Government said the delay was entirely the decision of ministers in Edinburgh, who failed to design the scheme properly.

In her letter to Mr Barclay, Ms Slater said she had “deep concerns”, adding: “Despite our continued requests for Defra to set out its plans for DRS and my recent correspondence dated March 8 on such matters, it is extremely frustrating to hear about details of a further significant delay to the DRS launch from media reports.”

She continued: “As you know, Scotland would now have an operational DRS if the UK Government had not prevented it from moving forward as planned.

“This would have provided a launchpad for wider DRS across the UK meaning we would all be experiencing the environmental and economic benefits much sooner.”

Officials across the four nations are working closely on the UK DRS scheme, she said.

The Scottish Green minister added: “Even though the main premise for undermining Scotland’s scheme was the need for a UK-wide approach, almost one year on, there is no further clarity on the details of your regulations.

“We, the other devolved governments, and businesses now find ourselves facing even greater uncertainty as a result of these latest comments.”

Defra said Ms Slater’s letter had been received and a response would be sent in due course.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are pushing ahead with our programme of reforms to reduce waste and improve our use of resources, and remain committed to our goal of eliminating avoidable waste by 2050.

“It’s essential that we work closely with industry to make sure our reforms will be a success and we will continue to engage with businesses closely as we proceed with introducing the deposit return scheme.

“We are taking industry views into account and working closely with the devolved administrations, and will share updates in due course.

“Once we have completed negotiations with the devolved administrations we will proceed to laying the necessary regulations.”