Tory MSP resigns from Holyrood Standards Committee over Matheson bias

A Tory MSP has quit Holyrood’s Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee over fears he is biased against Michael Matheson.

Stephen Kerr made the announcement on Friday and it has been reported he will be replaced by fellow MSP Oliver Mundell.

Mr Kerr – and the rest of his party – has been outspoken in his criticism of the former health secretary, who racked up a near-£11,000 data roaming bill during a holiday to Morocco.

Mr Matheson stepped down from his Cabinet post on February 8.

The former health secretary quit his post last month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Initially, he attempted to use parliamentary expenses to cover the cost, but paid up himself following substantial pressure.

The Scottish Tories have been vocal in calling for Mr Matheson to resign from Holyrood – pressure he has resisted, telling journalists this week he would not step down.

After a parliamentary probe found he had breached the MSP code of conduct, Mr Matheson was referred to the committee, who could recommend sanctions.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Kerr said he would not be able to be “unbiased”.

“I concluded that I couldn’t meet the committee requirement to be unbiased toward Michael Matheson and his conduct in public office,” he said.

“I believe he has behaved appallingly and have repeatedly said so, called on him to resign from the Government and believe he should finally do the right thing and resign as an MSP.

“For due process to be observed, I feel I must resign from the committee.”