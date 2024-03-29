Tory MSP resigns from Holyrood Standards Committee over Matheson bias

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory MSP resigns from Holyrood Standards Committee over Matheson bias

By Press Association
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr announced he would quit the committee on Friday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr announced he would quit the committee on Friday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A Tory MSP has quit Holyrood’s Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee over fears he is biased against Michael Matheson.

Stephen Kerr made the announcement on Friday and it has been reported he will be replaced by fellow MSP Oliver Mundell.

Mr Kerr – and the rest of his party – has been outspoken in his criticism of the former health secretary, who racked up a near-£11,000 data roaming bill during a holiday to Morocco.

Mr Matheson stepped down from his Cabinet post on February 8.

Michael Matheson
The former health secretary quit his post last month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Initially, he attempted to use parliamentary expenses to cover the cost, but paid up himself following substantial pressure.

The Scottish Tories have been vocal in calling for Mr Matheson to resign from Holyrood – pressure he has resisted, telling journalists this week he would not step down.

After a parliamentary probe found he had breached the MSP code of conduct, Mr Matheson was referred to the committee, who could recommend sanctions.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Kerr said he would not be able to be “unbiased”.

“I concluded that I couldn’t meet the committee requirement to be unbiased toward Michael Matheson and his conduct in public office,” he said.

“I believe he has behaved appallingly and have repeatedly said so, called on him to resign from the Government and believe he should finally do the right thing and resign as an MSP.

“For due process to be observed, I feel I must resign from the committee.”