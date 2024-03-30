Man arrested on suspicion of terror offence at pro-Palestinian protest By Press Association March 30 2024, 3:38pm March 30 2024, 3:38pm Share Man arrested on suspicion of terror offence at pro-Palestinian protest Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4936058/man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-terror-offence-at-pro-palestinian-protest/ Copy Link Thousands joined the demonstration in central London (Victoria Jones/PA) A man has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism-related offence at a pro-Palestinian protest in central London. Westminster Police said officers made the arrest on the Strand on Saturday afternoon in relation to inviting support for a proscribed organisation. This afternoon officers policing a protest on the Strand arrested a man on suspicion of a terrorism related offence in relation to inviting support for a proscribed organisation.He has been taken to a Central London police station and remains in custody.— Westminster Police | Central West BCU (@MPSWestminster) March 30, 2024 The man has been taken to a police station in central London and remains in custody. The march, part organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is part of a national demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Protesters gathered at Russell Square before marching through the city to Trafalgar Square.