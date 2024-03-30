Coutinho hits out at Labour’s ‘mad, bad and dangerous’ clean energy plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Coutinho hits out at Labour’s ‘mad, bad and dangerous’ clean energy plan

By Press Association
Claire Coutinho said Labour’s plans are ‘mad, bad and dangerous’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Claire Coutinho said Labour’s plans are ‘mad, bad and dangerous’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour’s plan for clean electricity by 2030 is “unfeasible” and would leave the UK reliant on importing key material from China, Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho has claimed.

The Government has committed to decarbonise electricity generation by 2035 and Ms Coutinho claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s goal of hitting the target five years earlier would mean going “too fast, too soon”.

She told The Telegraph that Labour’s plans are “mad, bad and dangerous”, claiming they would involve higher taxes and bills, “and essentially not being sure that we can keep the lights on”.

Ms Coutinho suggested the extra five years in the Government’s timetable would allow supply chains to be developed in the UK that would reduce the need to rely on China.

She said: “At the moment there is one global dominant player when it comes to things like critical minerals or batteries, and that’s China.

“So, if you’re saying that we are going to have this unfeasible target, which no other major economy would have, what you’re ultimately sending out to the world is that we’re willing to pay whatever price you will put to us, which will see costs implode, you also don’t have time for the supply chains here to develop, which means you’ll be reliant on China.

“So, that means that what Labour are putting forward is a ‘made in China’ transition, but I want one that’s made in Britain.”

ENERGY Emissions Power

Ms Coutinho, who leads the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “In terms of energy, we’ve just seen a period where continental Europe has had to wean itself off Russian oil and gas, we can’t do that to just then be dependent on China for critical minerals.

“So it’s really important that, as we’re thinking through the energy policy of the next couple of decades, we’re looking at all those components of the supply chain to make sure that we are secure and we’re not overly reliant on one part of the world.

“We’ve just seen where you have over-reliance on one part of the world, it affects all of our security … It’s important we are giving people that security, that sense, that they’ll be able to pay the bills.”

Shadow energy security secretary Ed Miliband said: “Fourteen years of failed Tory energy policy has seen jobs driven overseas, our clean energy infrastructure imported from abroad and our country left exposed to the worst cost-of-living crisis in memory.

“The Tories have had no industrial strategy and no plan – and households and businesses across the country have paid the price.

“Labour is determined to change this with our plan for Great British Energy, a publicly-owned energy company, to develop clean energy supply chains and jobs here in the UK, and our British Jobs Bonus, which will incentivise clean energy developers to drive investment into our industrial heartlands and coastal and energy communities.

“All of this underpins our mission for clean power by 2030, which will deploy clean energy infrastructure here in Britain at pace and scale to cut bills for good, create good jobs, and make Britain energy secure so this Tory energy insecurity can never happen again.”