Scotland’s health getting worse despite past progress – PHS chief

By Press Association
The chief executive of PHS said the NHS cannot deal with the issue alone (Jeff Moore/PA)
Scotland’s health is getting worse despite great progress in the past, the head of Public Health Scotland (PHS) has said.

Paul Johnston, chief executive of the public health body, called for a preventative approach to be taken, saying the burden of disease from an ageing population is likely to grow.

He made the comments in an article for the think tank Reform Scotland discussing the NHS.

Mr Johnston made the point that people in Scotland die younger than in any other Western European country.

The health chief said an ageing population is likely to bring a greater burden of illness (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, the life expectancy gap between the richest and poorest is growing, he said.

Improvements in Scottish life expectancy stalled in around 2014 to 2016 and the most recent data showed a decline.

The PHS chief executive said the health service cannot deal with the issue alone and wide-ranging improvements around poverty, work, education, housing and other areas are needed.

Mr Johnston said: “Excellent health services will support improved health and wellbeing of our population as a whole – but cannot bear all the responsibility for this.

“Tackling poverty impacts on health, as does the availability of good work, high-quality education and childcare, affordable housing, addressing climate change, and tackling racism.”

He called for a “collective focus” on the issue, saying: “People in Scotland now die younger than in any other Western European country. People spend more of their lives in ill health.

“The gap in life expectancy between the poorest and the wealthiest is growing.

“We have seen great progress in the past but, at the moment, Scotland’s health is getting worse.

“We must be bold and brave in the face of the health challenges we face.

“A focus on increasing prevention is increasingly gaining traction and it is important we look to shape these opportunities, particularly in reforming and modernising our public services.”

Chris Deerin, director of Reform Scotland, said: “This is a thoughtful and significant intervention by the chief executive of Public Health Scotland, which does not seek to hide from the crisis we face in our national health and in our health service.

“His focus on the preventative agenda makes good sense both in terms of population health and public expenditure, and his stark admission that people in Scotland die younger than people in other Western European countries, and that the gap in life expectancy between the poorest and wealthiest is growing, is a call to action for our political leaders.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Austerity, the pandemic and the cost crisis have all contributed to slowing progress in health outcomes over the past decade. We are using all powers and resources available to tackle poverty, reduce inequality, increase healthy life expectancy and create a fairer Scotland.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton condemned the Scottish Government’s ‘so-called NHS recovery plan’ (PA)

“Our public health initiatives are complemented by wide-ranging action to reduce poverty and mitigate the impact of the rise in the cost of living. By increasing fair access to employment, education and training, and improving our physical and social environments, we make people’s lives better.

“Research commended by internationally renowned public health experts estimated that our world-leading minimum unit pricing policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and contributed to reducing health inequalities.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton responded to Mr Johnston’s comments saying: “I am yet to meet a doctor or nurse who thinks Humza Yousaf’s so-called NHS recovery plan is up to scratch.

“The Scottish Government have not delivered the vision or the resources required to tackle the strain our NHS is under.

“The nationalists cannot be trusted to cut waits, expand appointments and deliver care close to home.

“There needs to be urgent investment in clearing waiting lists and delivering preventative care so that small problems don’t spiral.”

While Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said the comments were a “damning indictment” of the Scottish and UK governments.

“Scotland’s health inequalities are nothing short of a national scandal – presided over by Tory economic chaos and an SNP Government which has shamefully failed our NHS for years,” she added.

“What is most damning of all is that it is the most deprived communities in Scotland who are paying the harshest price for the chaos created by two failing governments.

“While NHS staff work tirelessly, the SNP and the Tories are more interested in indulging in petty party politics than putting our NHS first – their priorities are not those of the people of Scotland.”