Benefit payments increase as Scottish Government honours pledge

By Press Association
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Government was choosing to support people during the cost of living crisis (Jane Barlow/PA)
All Scottish benefits increased in value on Monday, as the Government’s budget pledge takes effect.

It was announced in December the Government would uprate benefits by 6.7% from April 1 for the next financial year – in line with consumer price index inflation in September of last year.

The increase means the Scottish Child Payment increased from £25 per week to £26.70 per week, while the Adult Disability Payment rose to £184.30 per week.

According to the Scottish Government, the increase cost £370 million.

“Our investment in social security helps low‑income families with their living costs, enables disabled people to live full and independent lives, and supports older people to heat their homes in winter,” said Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

“This financial year we are committing a record £6.3 billion for benefits expenditure – which is £1.1 billion more than the UK Government gives to the Scottish Government for social security.

“We are making a choice to increase direct support for people who need it the most and that is more important than ever during the current cost of living crisis.”