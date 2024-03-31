What the papers say – April 1 By Press Association April 1 2024, 12:22am April 1 2024, 12:22am Share What the papers say – April 1 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4936919/what-the-papers-say-april-1/ Copy Link A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA) The King’s first appearance since his cancer revelation and deaths caused by waiting times at A&E are making the front pages on Monday. The Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and The Sun commemorate Charles in the wake of his first public appearance since his health news shocked the nation. Monday’s Daily MIRROR: “King’s Show Of Strength” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fOeYkRE9dE— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024 , Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Get Well Soon! King Jokes: ‘l’m Doing My Best!’ “ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zlQcEhWVid— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024 Monday’s SUN: “Return Of The King” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zTlX2a69uY— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024 The Times and the Daily Mail both report on the hundreds of needless deaths thanks to long waits in emergency wards across Britain. Monday’s TIMES: “Long waits in A&E kill 250 people every week” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dprOs67vs2— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024 Monday’s Daily MAIL: “250 Needless Deaths Each Week Due To Agonising Waits In A&E” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qba8SkL1MT— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024 Turning the topic to politics, the i focuses on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s migrant boats plan being hamstrung by slow decision-making in Westminster. Monday’s i – “Sunak’s small boats plan ‘at risk’ from Home Office indecision” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AiylChSiQf— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024 The Daily Telegraph spotlights council tax, which is set to increase for those who own a second property. Monday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Council tax to double for 80pc of second homes” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NRk3xqKVfI— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024 Speaking of taxes, The Guardian focuses on the numerous “loopholes” in the non-dom status. Monday’s GUARDIAN: “Plans to scrap non-dom tax status ‘is full of loopholes’ for super-rich” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F0hFbgC3qG— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024 The Financial Times runs with the rush in America’s finance sector, pushing through bonds before the 2024 US election triggers economic uncertainty. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 1 April https://t.co/4El0zgytpw pic.twitter.com/d2gghZPvcj— Financial Times (@FT) March 31, 2024 And the Daily Star splashes with a piece on Elvis, who is said to be haunting a Las Vegas hotel. Monday’s Daily STAR: “Elvis Fans Are All Spooked Up” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KWFzZaaC1I— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 31, 2024