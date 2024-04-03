Foreign Secretary to urge Nato allies to ‘step up and spend more on defence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foreign Secretary to urge Nato allies to ‘step up and spend more on defence’

By Press Association
Lord Cameron is attending a meeting of Nato foreign ministers on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron wants to encourage Nato allies to “step up and spend more on defence” in the face of Russian aggression.

As the alliance celebrates 75 years since its founding, Lord Cameron is expected to reinforce that Nato has never been stronger, more united, or more relevant than it is today.

At a Nato foreign ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, the former prime minister hopes to sign allies up to British-led initiatives to buy Nato standard missiles and munitions for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Lord Cameron said: “Seventy five years after its creation, we are celebrating a Nato that has never been stronger or more important, especially following Sweden’s accession last month.

“With Ukraine closer to Nato than ever, we must sustain the critical support Ukraine needs to win the war.

“Allies need to step up and spend more on defence in the face of continued Russian aggression and a more dangerous world.”

The Conservative peer will welcome Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom to Nato after Sweden’s historic accession to the alliance last month.

This year marks 10 years since allies committed to invest at least 2% of their GDP on defence spending, at the Nato Summit in Wales.

The Foreign Office said all allies are in agreement that Ukraine will join Nato and the UK will continue to push for progress on the country’s membership.