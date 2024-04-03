Social workers report negative impacts of high energy costs on families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Social workers report negative impacts of high energy costs on families

By Press Association
High energy costs have left some families having to choose between heating and eating, a survey of social workers has shown (Steve Parsons/PA)
Social workers on the front line have described “Dickensian” conditions as some families choose between heating and eating, according to a union survey.

Professionals in the sector are “all too often” reporting that people they are trying to support are “living in substandard and dangerous housing”, the Social Workers Union (SWU) said.

In a snapshot of the experiences of some of those working with the most vulnerable families across the UK, social workers reported the consequences of high energy costs.

Some said the families they work with did not have enough money for “basic essentials” this winter, while others reported that “families are living in cramped and mouldy” conditions.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition said there must be a “structured programme of financial support announced well in advance to help people through next winter”.

The small survey was completed in February by 716 social workers – just over 4% of the 16,000 frontline social workers who are members of the SWU. Some 348 of the respondents gave written comments.

One wrote: “It is a choice between eating and heating. The state of homes has become Dickensian.”

Another stated: “Pre-Victorian times. An absolute disgrace. Change is needed.”

John McGowan, SWU general secretary, said: “While politicians try to kid themselves that the cost-of-living crisis is over, the reports from our members show just how dangerous this winter has been.

“All too often social workers are reporting seeing people living in substandard and dangerous housing. This happens in all parts of the country, but we know that people living in the private rented sector can be among the worst affected.

“Children living in cold, damp, mouldy homes is a national scandal and we need to see drastic action being taken to fix Britain’s broken energy system.”

Dr Cath Lowther, general secretary of the Association of Educational Psychologists, said: “Children and young people living in the damp and the cold cannot thrive and develop. Living in such conditions is adversity, plain and simple.

“If the Government is serious about improving the lives of our children and young people, starting with safe, adequate housing needs to be a priority.”

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, added: “What we need to see is a much faster rollout of programmes to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and bring down the cost of energy.

“The reality is though that there will also need to be a structured programme of financial support announced well in advance to help people through next winter.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Everyone has the right to a warm, secure and decent home, and we expect landlords to meet our energy efficiency standards before letting properties.

“We are introducing a Decent Homes Standard in the private rented sector for the first time and have also passed the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which will deliver significant changes across the sector to ensure landlords are held to account for their performance.”