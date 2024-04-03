Wartime hero who saved historic building with sandbag held in his teeth honoured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Wartime hero who saved historic building with sandbag held in his teeth honoured

By Press Association
J2KYA9 City Hall in Cardiff, South Wales.
J2KYA9 City Hall in Cardiff, South Wales.

A man who saved one of Wales’ most historic buildings from an incendiary bomb by holding a sandbag between his teeth and climbing to the roof has been honoured on his 100th birthday.

Ronald Brignall, who was 16 years old when he saved Cardiff’s City Hall from destruction during a German air raid in the Second World War, has been praised for his efforts by Cardiff Council.

On February 2 1941, the young man carried a 12lb (5.4kg) sandbag clamped between his teeth with another under his arm while he scaled a 25 foot (7.6 metre) drainpipe to douse the flames on the roof.

Mr Brignall was cheered on by the official fire-watchers as he climbed back up the pipe with a fire hose – also gripped in his teeth – to finish putting out the fire.

He had been walking home from college, where he was studying for his plumbing qualifications when the air raid sirens started, and he saw an incendiary bomb land on the roof of City Hall.

Speaking to a local paper at the time, Mr Brignall’s only comment was that his jaw was sore from carrying the sandbag and that he had ruined his suit.

Speaking today, he said: “I was only a teenager, and I didn’t have any fear.

“I just wanted to make sure the bomb didn’t do any damage to City Hall.”

Determined to make more of a contribution to the war effort, he later became an official fire-watcher, helping to protect Cardiff, and in 1944, he joined the RAF and became a rear-gunner on Whitley and Halifax bombers, featuring in Operation Varsity, the crossing of the Rhine by the Allies, in 1945.

The Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Bablin Molik, travelled to the care home in Sussex where Mr Brignall now lives to present him with a special certificate thanking him for his heroism and recording the events of that day in 1941 for posterity.

Mr Brignall’s son Ian said: “He’s always been a modest man and rarely talked about his war record.

“We only knew of his heroics in Cardiff on that day because he’d kept some newspaper cuttings from the time.

“Dad’s a little frail now, as you’d expect from someone who is 100, but I know he is thrilled to have this recognition and the certificate from the council. It’s a perfect present on his birthday.”

Ms Molik said she was delighted to be able to present Mr Brignall with his belated honour.

She said: “The best part of my work as Lord Mayor is meeting remarkable people and Mr Brignall is a great example of those who have so much civic pride in Cardiff.

“I know this is a rather belated honour but it is no less heartfelt and I assured Mr Brignall and his family that the whole of Cardiff expresses its gratitude for the heroics he performed on that day in 1941.”