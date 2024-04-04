I was hounded by opponents for trying to stay safe from stalker, says Aitken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I was hounded by opponents for trying to stay safe from stalker, says Aitken

By Press Association
Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken has spoken of her experiences of being ‘hounded’ by opponents (PA)
One of Scotland’s most senior councillors has told how she was “hounded” by political opponents when her expenses increased as she tried to stay safe from a stalker.

Susan Aitken, the leader of Glasgow City Council, said it was a “really challenging” period and there was a “concerted campaign” on social media against her.

With the council advising her not to use public transport for safety reasons, Ms Aitken, who does not have a car, built up extra travel expenses.

The SNP councillor spoke about the issue as she told of the problems women in politics can face as a result of “ingrained and institutional sexism and misogyny”.

Stressing such problems are not confined to Glasgow, Ms Aitken, who became council leader in 2017, said when she was targeted by a stalker, the council chief executive had “insisted I receive some extra protection”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, she added: “Essentially the council paid for me to not have to take public transport. I don’t have a car, I use public transport ordinarily day to day and the view was that that wasn’t particularly safe.

“That meant my travel expenses were higher than ordinarily, and I was attacked for that, I was hounded for that by political opponents.

“There was a concerted social media campaign against me. That was really challenging.”

She said women in public life are particularly impacted by the “ingrained and institutional sexism and misogyny” that she said is “part of society”.

Ms Aitken insisted: “I know of women councillors and parliamentarians right across the country who have to put up with this all the time.”

While she accepted politics can be a “febrile” environment to work in, she said it develops into a problem “when it becomes gendered, when it gets to a point where people feel unsafe, where they feel they are simply not able to do their job or are being prevented from doing their job in a way that is safe and that wouldn’t be a problem for a man”.

She claimed: “That is something that social media has made worse.”

Susan Aitken, right, celebrating the 2022 local government election results (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said “most women in the council would say they have experienced from colleagues what perhaps are called micro-aggressions now, or perhaps straight-up aggressions”.

She added: “Often these are things that are not public, that is why it is difficult to challenge.

“It is things that are said in asides, they’re off the record, they are not on the recorded business of the council day to day.

“I know of all colleagues in all groups who have come to me, who have come to the council’s chief executive with concerns.”

She said “these things can often be difficult to challenge”, saying incidents can take place and private but are “done in a way that is designed to make people feel uncomfortable or intimidated”.

Ms Aitken insisted: “Ingrained and institutional sexism and misogyny is not just about politics, women in all walks of life experience it and it is something as a society we have to acknowledge, be very upfront about, and take steps to tackle wherever we come across it.”