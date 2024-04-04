Growth slows in services sector as new work eases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Growth slows in services sector as new work eases

By Press Association
The UK’s services sector continued to grow last month (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The UK’s services sector continued to grow last month but growth slowed and undershot expectations, according to a new survey released on Thursday.

The closely followed S&P Global UK services PMI survey hit a score of 53.1 in March. That was lower than February’s 53.8, but remained above 50, which means the sector is growing.

It was also slightly worse than economists had expected – according to an average of forecasts it was expected to be 53.4.

S&P said there was a “solid increase in business activity” but it had lost some momentum since February as the growth in new work eased off a little. New work was still growing, but at the lowest rate in four months.

The PMI surveys also score the construction and manufacturing sectors each month, but the UK’s dependence on its service economy makes this survey one of the more important.

Businesses reported that “squeezed disposable household incomes and elevated interest rates” had continued to push down demand in March.

They also said that increasing wages and rising transport costs had pushed up their costs.

Meanwhile, the rate of jobs being created was the slowest so far this year.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “A stabilisation in housebuilding meant that UK construction output was virtually unchanged in February.

“This was the best performance for the construction sector since August 2023 and the forward-looking survey indicators provide encouragement that business conditions could improve in the coming months.

“Total new orders expanded for the first time since July 2023, which construction companies attributed to rising client confidence and signs of a turnaround in the residential building segment.

“Meanwhile, the degree of optimism regarding year ahead business activity prospects was the strongest since the start of 2022, in part due to looser financial conditions and expected interest rate cuts.

“However, a protracted downturn in activity has made construction companies cautious about their employment numbers.

“Staffing levels dropped for the third time in the past four months and the latest round of job shedding was the steepest since November 2020.”