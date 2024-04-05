Rise in misogyny through influencers presents ‘challenge’ to gender equality

The rise in sexism and misogyny through social media influencers like Andrew Tate presents a “real challenge” to gender equality, a teaching union has said.

Influencers are fuelling a “toxic” environment for young girls and the scale of misogyny and sexism they face is getting worse, delegates at the annual conference of the National Education Union (NEU) heard.

A motion, which was passed at the conference in Bournemouth on Friday, said high-profile figures like Tate are contributing to “an increasing problem” in schools and wider society.

But one teacher, who spoke out against an amendment to the motion, called on the union to promote “positive masculinity” in its resources and support young boys rather than “punish” them.

Charlotte Keogh, an English teacher from Worcestershire, warned that some boys feel “demonised and inadequate” and they seek out influencers, like Tate, and the “manosphere” as it provides hope.

She said the union’s toolkit needs to better support a positive masculinity culture in schools “rather than punish and silence our young boys’ cries for purpose, ambition and responsibility”.

“Let’s punish the perpetrators and not the victims,” the NEU delegate said.

The motion, which NEU conference delegates voted through, said: “The continued rise in online sexism, misogyny, and bullying through social media and online ‘influencers’ such as Andrew Tate presents a real challenge to those committed to promoting gender equality.”

Delegate Lorraine Metcalf, from Northumberland, said Tate was “just the tip of the iceberg”.

She added: “Toxic masculinity and misogyny must not be allowed to take over the minds of young people – in particular boys and young men.”

Delegate Neetu Malhi, from Ealing in London, said: “Social media and online influencers like Andrew Tate have magnified the issue of sexism, misogyny and bullying in online spaces.

“With their controversial and derogatory statements towards women, harmful stereotypes that contribute to the culture of disrespect and discrimination.

“This not only normalises such behaviour but it creates a toxic environment for women and young girls that is unsafe as a consequence.”

She said: “Sexual harassment should be specifically and explicitly addressed by all staff and students.

“We should teach the students how to effectively challenge sexism and misogyny and encourage them to report the incidents.”

Delegate Christopher Hubble, from Birmingham, said: “I think seeing the popularity of this form of misogyny is terrifying.

“I am really frightened for the young girls that I work with. I am really frightened for the staff I work with, women colleagues, who have to put up with abusive comments constantly and it is only getting worse.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “Schools and colleges are in a unique position to be able to have influential conversations about topics around sexism and gender stereotypes, from a young age.

“Education can challenge these stereotypes and behaviours before ideas and incidents escalate.

“By trying to tackle sexism across the life of a school or college, both students and staff can be safer, and empowered to support each other.”

He added: “The rise of sexist and violent ideas online is problematic and young people are very influenced by their peers and the content driven by algorithms.

“Greater regulation of tech companies and quicker action on removing harmful content is needed.

“Helping young people interrogate the motivation and appeal of online figures can help students to think critically about what they see and increase confidence in reporting harassment.”

A Government spokesperson said: “All children deserve to grow up in a safe environment, and we expect schools to take immediate action against sexual misconduct or harassment.

“Through our world-leading Online Safety Act, social media firms will be required to protect children from being exposed to harmful material online, and the Education Secretary recently took robust action by prohibiting the use of mobile phones in schools.

“We are also reviewing the statutory guidance on relationships, sex and health education and as a part of this, we are considering how our guidance and support to schools on this issue can be strengthened.”