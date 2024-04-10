Sunak insists defence spending will keep the country safe in a ‘less safe’ world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak insists defence spending will keep the country safe in a ‘less safe’ world

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK is playing a ‘leadership’ role in Nato despite coming under intense pressure to further increase defence spending (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK is playing a ‘leadership’ role in Nato despite coming under intense pressure to further increase defence spending (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Rishi Sunak said the UK is playing a “leadership” role in Nato despite coming under intense pressure to further increase defence spending.

The Prime Minister has committed to boost spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – but only when the public finances allow, despite pressure from defence experts and his own MPs to go further and faster.

During an LBC Radio phone-in, Mr Sunak was questioned by an Army veteran who urged him to “spend more than the minimum on defence”.

Rishi Sunak visit to Moray
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under pressure to increase defence spending (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, instability in the Middle East, and an increasingly assertive China have all added to pressure on the Prime Minister to boost the defence budget.

Mr Sunak said: “The world is sadly a less certain and a less safe place and it’s important that we invest to keep the country safe. That’s what we’ve been doing… We’ve seen the largest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. I authorised that as chancellor.”

He said the UK is spending around 2.3% of GDP on defence, with only the US in Nato spending more and many members not meeting the alliance’s 2% spending target.

Eighteen members of the 32-strong alliance are expected to spend 2% of GDP on defence in 2024 – a six-fold increase since 2014, when only three met the target.

Mr Sunak went on: “There are dozens of other members of Nato who are not even spending the 2% – we have shown British leadership on this. Our job is always to set a lead and that’s what we have done.”

Grant Shapps visits Catterick Garrison
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has pushed for more money (Owen Humprheys/PA)

The issue of Nato allies sharing the financial burden for protecting Europe is likely to become more urgent with the prospect of Donald Trump, who has been critical of the alliance, potentially returning to the White House.

The UK’s own commitment has become a domestic political issue for Mr Sunak as he seeks to maintain Tory unity and protect his leadership as the party struggles in the polls.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps lobbied for extra funding in the March Budget but failed to get the increase he sought.

In March, deputy chief of the defence staff Lieutenant General Sir Rob Magowan said he will have to manage the “operational risk” that comes with not having the resources he would like, with the UK unable to fight a sustained war with Russia.

The senior Royal Marines officer said: “We’ve been very clear that the amount of money we’re spending on munitions at the moment – which is significant – does not meet, in all areas, the threats that we face.”

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace and ex-armed forces minister James Heappey have also pushed for an increase in spending.

Earlier this month Mr Wallace claimed some in Government are “just hoping” threats to the UK “will go away”, while Mr Heappey warned the UK has failed to prepare for war as a “whole-nation endeavour”.