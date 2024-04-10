Labour pull ahead of SNP for first time since indyref, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pull ahead of SNP for first time since indyref, poll suggests

By Press Association
The poll was carried out by YouGov for The Times newspaper (Rui Vieira/PA)
Labour have pulled ahead of the SNP in Westminster voting for the first time since before the 2014 independence referendum, a new poll has suggested.

A survey by YouGov for The Times newspaper spoke to 1,100 Scots between March 25 and April 2 and found 33% backed Labour for the next general election, up by one point from the last poll in October.

The SNP dropped two points to 31% among decided voters, while the Scottish Tories fell off sharply, shedding six points to 14%.

The gap between the two parties at Holyrood also reduced, with Labour gaining three points in the constituency vote, being backed by 32% of respondents, while the SNP dropped to 34% from 37%.

Meanwhile, the view on Scottish independence remained the same, with 47%  of decided voters in favour and 53% opposed.

Responding to the poll, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This is a huge moment, but we take nothing for granted.

“Under my leadership, Scottish Labour is fighting for every vote to deliver the change that Scotland needs.”

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “The Tories will rightly be sent packing at the next general election – and they deserve nothing less.

“However, with both Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and the Tories joined at the hip on all major fiscal policies, including Brexit, it’s clear that only the SNP are offering that alternative with independence.

“At the next election, it is only the SNP who can make Scotland Tory free, stand up for Scotland’s values, and defend Scotland’s interests at every possible opportunity.”