Politics

Families pay tribute to British aid workers killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

By Press Association
John Chapman, James ‘Jim’ Henderson and James Kirby, three of the World Central Kitchen aid workers who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza (World Central Kitchen/PA)
John Chapman, James ‘Jim’ Henderson and James Kirby, three of the World Central Kitchen aid workers who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza (World Central Kitchen/PA)

The families of three British aid workers who were killed in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza have paid tribute following the repatriation of their bodies to the UK.

James Kirby, James “Jim” Henderson and John Chapman were among the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who died in the attack last Monday.

The strike, which the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said was a “serious mistake”, prompted condemnation from London and other Western capitals.

Israel-Hamas conflict
James Kirby (World Central Kitchen/PA)

Mr Kirby’s family said: “As a family we are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our beautiful James, who we lost on the 2nd April.

“He was loved and will be missed by so many. We have been overwhelmed by the support shown and the many kind words that have been shared by those who knew him.

“As we try and come to terms with what has happened, we, the Kirby family, request that we are now given the space and privacy needed to grieve as a family. Thank you.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
James ‘Jim’ Henderson (World Central Kitchen/WCK.org/PA)

Mr Henderson’s family said: “We as a family are deeply shocked, saddened and upset at the untimely tragic death of Jim.

“Jim was a kind, compassionate, loyal and considerate man, our shining light.

“We would please ask if we could be left alone in private to grieve our loss.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
John Chapman (World Central Kitchen/PA)

The family of Mr Chapman said: “John was an incredible husband, father, brother, son and friend who will be missed deeply and he was an inspiration to many.

“We are devastated by this unbearable loss but are hugely relieved to have John home.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support that has kept us afloat and ask for continued privacy at this time.”