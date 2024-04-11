Lord Cameron to travel to Brussels for ‘high-level’ meeting about Gibraltar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lord Cameron to travel to Brussels for ‘high-level’ meeting about Gibraltar

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is to travel to Brussels (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is to travel to Brussels (James Manning/PA)

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is to travel to Brussels to discuss “the most complex issues” in negotiations on Gibraltar.

All sides will be taking part in the talks on Friday, including Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo, Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

The nature of the territory’s long-term post-Brexit relationship with the European Union remains unresolved.

Gibraltar Stock
Cars queue at the border crossing in Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/PA)

Sticking points in negotiations reportedly include the rules that will govern Gibraltar’s border with Spain and the EU, and the Spanish seeking greater management of the territory’s airport.

The British overseas territory’s sovereignty is disputed by Britain and Spain.

The Foreign Office has said the UK remains fully committed to finding a solution that supports Gibraltar, its people and its economy.

The meeting is not expected to reach a final agreement but the Foreign office maintains that throughout the negotiations, the UK remains steadfast in support for Gibraltar and will not agree to anything that compromises sovereignty.

Thursday marked the anniversary of Gibraltar and Newfoundland being ceded to Britain in the Treaty of Utrecht on April 11 1713.