Lord Cameron to travel to Brussels for ‘high-level’ meeting about Gibraltar

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is to travel to Brussels to discuss “the most complex issues” in negotiations on Gibraltar.

All sides will be taking part in the talks on Friday, including Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo, Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

The nature of the territory’s long-term post-Brexit relationship with the European Union remains unresolved.

Cars queue at the border crossing in Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/PA)

Sticking points in negotiations reportedly include the rules that will govern Gibraltar’s border with Spain and the EU, and the Spanish seeking greater management of the territory’s airport.

The British overseas territory’s sovereignty is disputed by Britain and Spain.

The Foreign Office has said the UK remains fully committed to finding a solution that supports Gibraltar, its people and its economy.

The meeting is not expected to reach a final agreement but the Foreign office maintains that throughout the negotiations, the UK remains steadfast in support for Gibraltar and will not agree to anything that compromises sovereignty.

Thursday marked the anniversary of Gibraltar and Newfoundland being ceded to Britain in the Treaty of Utrecht on April 11 1713.