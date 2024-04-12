Work injury Bill to be debated in Holyrood as trade unions push for backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work injury Bill to be debated in Holyrood as trade unions push for backing

By Press Association
The Bill has been proposed by Labour MSP Mark Griffin (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
A Bill which would create an advisory council on workplace injuries will be debated in Holyrood next week, as the STUC pushes for Government backing.

The Scottish Employment Injuries Advisory Council Bill was proposed by Labour MSP Mark Griffin.

The legislation would create an independent body tasked with commissioning research and to make recommendations to Government on support available for those who can no longer work due to a workplace injury.

According to the Labour MSP, ex-football players with dementia, care workers with long Covid and firefighters who have cancer will benefit.

Roz Foyer
STUC general secretary Roz Foyer urged the Scottish Government to back the plans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The advisory council, if the legislation is passed, will also feature employee and employer representatives.

The Scottish Government and the Social Justice and Social Security Committee at Holyrood have opposed the general principles of the Bill.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, appearing before the committee in November, said the Government planned to hold a “wide-ranging” consultation on how workplace injury support should look after it is devolved from the UK Government.

Ahead of the debate, a motion has been tabled before the STUC conference in Dundee early next week in support of the Bill.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “The Scottish Government has a unique opportunity to build a welfare system fit for the 21st century with the voices of workers at its heart.

“They must not let them down. By rejecting Mark Griffin’s Bill, they would be sending out the message that workers injured at their work and now in need of assistance from the state can be discarded or ignored.

“We cannot allow that to come to pass.

“The chance is there for government to work in partnership with our movement on this. We all want to get it right for Scotland’s workers.

“We stand ready to make this Bill a reality if the Government pledges to work in good faith with unions.

“We must provide justice and compassion to injured workers in their hour of need and the Scottish Government can play their part. We would implore them to do so.”

Mr Griffin said: “The Scottish Government must listen to the calls of the STUC, ensuring a revamped injury benefit meets the needs of 21st century workers.

“The clock is ticking, and the voices of workers must be heard.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I share the ambition to modernise the industrial injuries scheme and ensure it meets the needs of the people of Scotland. This Bill would not improve outcomes for people who rely on this scheme or address concerns raised.

“The industrial injuries scheme was introduced in 1948 and is almost entirely paper-based. Due to this complexity and the range of views on the scheme, it would be more appropriate to consider the establishment of a statutory advisory body alongside other fundamental questions about the future of the scheme.

“We will shortly launch a consultation on employment injury assistance, our proposed replacement for the UK industrial injuries scheme. I am committed to acting on the outcome of the consultation.”

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the UK industrial injuries scheme provides no-fault benefits for disablement because of an accident at work, or because of one of over 70 prescribed diseases known to be a risk from certain jobs.