Scottish Government pledges over £9 million to boost social care

More than £9 million of funding is being pledged over the next three years to help give Scots who rely on social care more choice and control over decision making.

The Scottish Government says the cash – which comes on top of an additional £2 billion for social care in this year’s budget – delivers its commitment to increase spending in this area by 25% over the course of Parliament some two years early.

The funding of £9.2 million for the Support in the Right Direction programme will help organisations provide support that enables more people to live independently.

Social care minister Maree Todd said the funding boost would give people ‘more choice and involvement’ in the help they receive (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Social care minister Maree Todd said: “Through this funding, people and carers will be supported to have more choice and involvement in how their social care is delivered.

“We want everyone accessing social care to feel confident participating in every stage of their social care journey and be equal partners in their care and support decisions, so that they can live a full and independent life.

“The ambition is to have the right independent support available at the right time and place to meet the specific needs of each individual.”

Gaby Nolan, chief executive of the Lothian Centre for Inclusive Living, said it was delighted to have been awarded government cash – which she said would help them raise awareness of the Self Directed Support scheme.

She added: “This fund is also supporting us to work with carers from Black and Minority Ethnic communities increasing awareness and access and offering accessible, person-led support.

Meanwhile Celia Tenant, chief executive of the charity Inspiring Scotland, said: “We are pleased to be working with the Scottish Government on Support in the Right Direction.

“This vital funding commitment will help bring stability to organisations over the next three years and strengthen the network across Scotland of providers of independent advice and advocacy with self-directed support.

“We know that locally based organisations are vital in enabling people and their carers to understand and navigate the social care systems in their areas.

“Each of these organisations bring expertise in social care, self-directed support and a good knowledge of local resources meaning they are best placed to work with people at every stage of their journey.”