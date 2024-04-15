Applicability motions ‘will help prevent regulatory barriers post-Brexit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Applicability motions ‘will help prevent regulatory barriers post-Brexit’

By Press Association
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

The applicability motion mechanism will help prevent potential regulatory barriers emerging between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said.

The region effectively remains within the European Union (EU) in terms of legislation while the rest of the United Kingdom (UK) left following the Brexit vote.

However under the terms of the Windsor Framework there are mechanisms to scrutinise the introduction of new EU law in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, Ms Little-Pengelly and First Minister Michelle O’Neill jointly took their first applicability motion around a new law around organic pet food.

Asked about the move during Assembly questions for the Executive Office on Monday, Ms Little-Pengelly said applicability motions ensure there is “appropriate democratic scrutiny”, and an option to take a look at new laws.

She said when notifications are received proposing the addition of a new EU Act, there is a two-week period when she, acting jointly with Ms O’Neill, can table an applicability motion.

Ms Little-Pengelly told MLAs: “This is only the second proposal that we’ve had which would be subject to the applicability motion mechanism.

“We have raised some concerns of how the proposal came in over the course of the Easter weekend and into recess.

“I think it’s important that we do maximise the time that we have to take a look at whether or not the First Minister and I should lay down an applicability motion, and then if that is not the case then in terms of informing other members in relation to maybe them wanting to do so.

“I think we need to be careful around the timescales of this and to be fully informed but I think the work will be essential because many of these issues will be very technical and we will need to know very quickly whether or not new regulatory barriers may be created by these proposals.”

She added: “In this case the rest of the United Kingdom had already lowered the requirements around the ingredients to 95% to be labelled organic pet food, and this regulation would propose that the rest of the European Union would do likewise.

“If we did not set down this applicability motion and indicate we want this to be applied, and this was not applied, this would leave Northern Ireland as the only place in this United Kingdom where it would require 100% of content before it could be labelled.

“So it is a technical proposal but it is one to ensure that we do not create regulatory barriers within this United Kingdom or north/south.”