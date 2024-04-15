Attendance down at Downing Street Eid party amid reports of boycott over Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Attendance down at Downing Street Eid party amid reports of boycott over Gaza

By Press Association
Attendance at Downing Street’s annual Eid reception was reportedly much reduced amid reports of a boycott (Aaron Chown/PA)
Attendance at Downing Street's annual Eid reception was reportedly much reduced amid reports of a boycott (Aaron Chown/PA)

Downing Street’s annual Eid reception saw reduced attendance on Monday amid reports of a boycott in protest against the Government’s support of Israel.

Only around half the normal number of people attended the gathering at Number 10, the BBC reported, while a number of prominent politicians and business and charity leaders stayed away.

Baroness Warsi, who was Britain’s first female Muslim cabinet minister and served as chair of the Conservative Party under David Cameron, was reportedly among those who avoided the event.

Members of the Muslim community queue as they wait to have their picture taken in front of 10 Downing Street’s door, as they arrive for an Eid reception in Downing Street
Members of the Muslim community wait to have their picture taken in front of 10 Downing Street's door as they arrive for an Eid reception (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Conservative peer has been outspoken in her criticism over the plight of people in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, had urged invitees to attend, saying religious festivals were “a time to put aside political differences and think of the things that bring us together”.

Monday’s event had been due to be hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but he was unable to attend as it clashed with his statement in the Commons on the situation in the Middle East.

A Number 10 spokesperson had previously said the Prime Minister was looking forward to “welcoming members of the Muslim community to the Eid reception” but added the Government shared “the deep concern that many British Muslims feel over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza”.

The spokesperson said: “That’s why we have long called for an immediate humanitarian pause with progress towards a sustainable ceasefire and consistently urged Israel and all parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law.”

Speaking in the Commons on Monday afternoon, Mr Sunak reiterated that position as he condemned Saturday night’s attack by Iran on Israel.

He told MPs: “I want to be clear, nothing that has happened over the last 48 hours affects our position on Gaza.

“The appalling toll on civilians continues to grow, the hunger, the desperation, the loss of life on an awful scale, the whole country wants to see an end to the bloodshed and to see more humanitarian support going in.”