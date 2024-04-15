Conservationists and celebrities urge Government to back Bill to ban peat sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conservationists and celebrities urge Government to back Bill to ban peat sales

By Press Association
Conservationists want to ban the sale of peat (Alamy/PA)
Conservationists want to ban the sale of peat (Alamy/PA)

Wildlife campaigners and celebrities are calling for the Government to support efforts to bring in a promised ban on sales of peat for gardeners.

A Private Members’ Bill to ban the sale of horticultural peat will be introduced to the House of Commons by former environment secretary Theresa Villiers, using a 10-minute rule motion.

Conservationists are urging MPs to support the bill and for the Government to use it as a “last chance” to deliver on the promise made two years ago to ban the sale of peat compost and peat-containing products in England from 2024.

Environmental campaigners have long called for stricter laws to restore peatlands, which are the UK’s largest carbon sink.

As well as carbon capture and storage, peatlands provide habitat to some of the UK’s most threatened wildlife, and also filter water and prevent flooding downstream, but draining, burning, and harvesting for compost, means only 13% are in a near-perfect state.

The Government pledged in 2022 that the sale of peat for private gardens and allotments would be banned by the end of this Parliament in 2024, but sales remain legal, which conservationists say contributes to the destruction of peatland habitats in the UK and across Europe.

A public consultation, which received 5,000 responses, found 95% of people supported the ban.

Actress Alison Steadman, an ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, said: “The Government is running out of time to fulfil its promise to ban the sale of peat to gardeners by the end of this parliament.

“Peat belongs in bogs not bags, and it’s high time that commitments to ensure a ban are honoured.

“What’s left of precious peatlands needs protecting and restoring, not despoiling.”

TV presenter Iolo Williams, who is vice president of the Wildlife Trusts, said the Welsh Government, alongside the UK Government, promised a ban on the sale of peat compost by the end of this year – but there was no sign it would happen.

“Peatlands have the power to help lock up carbon, alleviate flooding and help wildlife recover – so why on Earth are we still allowing them to be dug up? It has to stop,” he said.

And actor and presenter Cel Spellman, also an ambassador for the Wildlife Trusts, said: “It’s easy to create nutrient-rich soils and compost without ever needing peat.

“Ending the sale of peat products would be a huge step forward and a much needed one too – I hope the UK Government picks up its heels on this issue that has simply dragged on for far too long, especially after already going back on so many other promises and commitments.”

Ailis Watt, public affairs officer of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Peatlands are central to our ability to address the interlinked nature and climate crises.

“When in a healthy state, peatlands lock up and store carbon for millennia.

“However, decades of human interventions have transformed peatlands into carbon sources; emissions from degraded peatlands now account for 4% of the UK’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Royal Horticultural Society also backed the Bill, with Professor Alistair Griffiths of the gardening charity saying many gardeners had already adopted peat-free practices.

“But 95% of respondents to the UK Government’s peat consultation want to see Government legislate for a complete retail ban on peat – the Government must listen to voters and support the Horticultural Peat Private Members Bill today,” he urged.

An Environment Department (Defra) spokesperson said: “We are committed to ending the use of horticultural peat. We agree there is no need to use peat in gardens and there are now many peat-free alternatives on the market.

“Since we set out our proposals to ban the sale of peat in 2022 we have seen a 59% reduction in peat use across the country, and have worked extensively with industry to move towards a full transition to peat-free working.”

The Government will set out its position on the Bill when it reaches a second reading, officials said.