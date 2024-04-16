EasyJet suspends Israel flights until October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

EasyJet suspends Israel flights until October

By Press Association
EasyJet has extended its suspension of flights to and from Israel for six months following Iran’s missile and drone barrage aimed at the country (David Parry/PA)
EasyJet has extended its suspension of flights to and from Israel for six months following Iran’s missile and drone barrage aimed at the country (David Parry/PA)

EasyJet has extended its suspension of flights to and from Israel for six months following Iran’s missile and drone barrage aimed at the country.

The Luton-based airline announced it will not resume its Israel operations before late October.

An easyJet spokesman said: “As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season until 27 October.

“Customers booked to fly on this route up this date are being offered options including a full refund.”

In the UK, easyJet previously served Gatwick, Luton and Manchester airports from Israel.

A spokesman for British Airways, which operates four daily return flights per week between Heathrow and Tel Aviv, said: “Our flights are continuing to operate as planned and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Wizz Air announced it resumed its flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday after cancelling them on Sunday and Monday “following the ongoing escalation in the region”.

The airline warned that “passengers may experience some schedule changes”.

A spokeswoman said: “The airline is closely monitoring the situation with the relevant authorities and keeping its passengers informed of all schedule changes.”

She added: “The safety and security for our passengers, crew and aircraft remains our number one priority. We hope that normality comes back to the region soon.”

Some airlines changed their flight paths for services between Europe and Asia due to airspace closures in the Middle East after Iran’s attack on Saturday night.

In February, Virgin Atlantic extended its suspension of Israel flights up to September 4.

Several other major airlines resumed Israel flights in recent weeks after suspending them following the Hamas attack in October last year.