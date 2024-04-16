Creative Scotland has not recovered all money for explicit art film, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Creative Scotland has not recovered all money for explicit art film, MSPs told

By Press Association
MSPs sought answers from Creative Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs sought answers from Creative Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Creative Scotland has not recovered all of the money paid out to the maker of an explicit sex project, MSPs have been told.

The arts funding body withdrew money for the explicit Rein project when its pitch for “simulated sex” became an intention to have real sex in the performance, its chief executive has said.

The arts funding body awarded £84,555 to director Leonie Rae Gasson for the project, withdrawing the money in March after a casting call led to the realisation that Rein was “considerably more explicit” than first thought.

However, it has only been able to recover about 90% of the money as some has already been paid to third party freelancers.

Scotland’s culture sector in crisis
Clare Adamson noted ‘public concern’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament)

A total of £23,210 was also paid out for the “R&D phase” of the project in August 2022 which Creative Scotland is not seeking to recover.

So far, the organisation has not released the original funding application submitted by the director.

She disputes that the funding body was misled and the artists involved say they have been transparent throughout.

Following an outcry about the publicly-funded nature of the project and questions from MSPs, Creative Scotland chief executive Iain Munro wrote to Holyrood’s Culture Committee.

He sought to explain Creative Scotland’s reasoning behind the funding award, saying the organisation should not be an arbiter of “cultural taste” and not everyone would agree with its decisions.

He said: “Rein was originally supported in the knowledge it would be a challenging, creatively ambitious piece of experimental performance art, with a clear storytelling narrative, strong sexual themes and simulated sexual performance, and would speak to a particular audience rather than the mainstream.”

Mr Munro praised the “strong track record” of the applicant, saying the issues of queer culture and sexuality would be dealt with sensitively.

He continued: “However, as became clear in March 2024 when the project team developed new content for
their website and publicised that as part of a call-out for participants, one new and significant difference emerged which took the project into unacceptable territory.

“That was the intention to include real sex, as opposed to performance depicting simulated sex, in the work.”

Creative Scotland took legal advice and withdrew the funding due to the change, he said, adding that the organisation is reviewing its handling of the application.

The organisation is also seeking legal advice around whether the application can be released, Mr Munro said.

He condemned the “threats and abuse” which had been faced by people involved in the project.

“Legitimate costs” of £8,359 in payments to freelancers will not be recovered in order to protect their incomes, the letter said.

Earlier, Culture Committee convener Clare Adamson had noted “public concern” about Rein and suggested Mr Munro may be called to appear before MSPs.

Opposition MSPs had called for all of the money to be clawed back and criticised Rein’s funding at a time when other cultural projects are struggling for cash.

In a statement sent to The Herald newspaper, those behind the Rein project said they disagreed with Creative Scotland’s version of events.

They said the project had been “misunderstood and misrepresented” and would have been “a new, immersive, three-screen, moving image, art installation fusing moving image, multi-sensory set design and dance in an erotic exploration of lesbian and queer sexuality set in the Scottish landscape”.

They continued: “Everyone involved in the project is deeply saddened that the funding body did not seek clarification with the artists, or suggest working together to elucidate to third parties that the project is an artistic moving image film and not what has been widely reported or claimed.

“No opportunity was given to the artists to work towards a joint resolution or alternative outcome prior to the funding body’s decision to defund the work.

“The artists do not agree that they misled the funding body.

“The performer callout did use the new terminology of non-simulated as a shorthand for performers, however, the artists have been transparent about the nature of the work with the funding body throughout both R&D 1 (in 2022/23) and R&D 2 (in 2024).

“The artists will not be speaking with any media or press.”