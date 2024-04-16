Juryless rape trials pilot will not start before late 2028, says Constance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juryless rape trials pilot will not start before late 2028, says Constance

By Press Association
Angela Constance wrote to MSPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A pilot scheme to hold rape trials without juries present would not go ahead until late 2028, the Justice Secretary has indicated.

Angela Constance said she would listen carefully to concerns from MSPs and the legal profession about the proposal in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

The juryless rape trial plan has proved to be the most controversial aspect of the Bill, which introduces a number of reforms to the justice system.

The Law Society of Scotland has said trial by jury for serious crimes is a “basic right” and the plan should be scrapped.

A Holyrood committee was split on the proposals (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs on Holyrood’s Justice Committee were split on the proposal, with SNP members in favour while Labour and the Conservatives opposed.

There was a similar split along party lines on the Bill’s proposal for a new sexual offences court.

Ms Constance wrote to the committee, addressing a number of points they had raised.

She was asked to provide a clear timeline for when the various provisions of the Bill would be implemented.

The pilot scheme would be time-limited (Jane Barlow/PA)

Based on the assumption that the Bill passed in late 2025, she said the sexual offences court would be implemented in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The pilot would be the last element to be implemented, taking place in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Ms Constance’s letter said: “Our intention is that a baselining exercise will be carried out before
the pilot is run.

“This exercise will look at cases that meet the same criteria as those that will be heard in the pilot, and will review them using the same evaluation questions that will be used for the pilot.”

Ms Constance noted that some members of the committee are set against the pilot.

She said: “We note members’ views on the pilot and re-iterate our commitment to continuing to listen to the voices of members from all parties, as well as those of partners from across the justice system and of victims themselves.

“Juries play a key role in Scotland’s justice system, but there is a compelling body of evidence that rape myths may influence the decisions that jurors reach in sexual offence cases.

“That is a risk to the administration of justice, which could in turn undermine public confidence in juries.

“We believe it is important that we examine the use of juries in rape cases and try to better understand the impacts they have – a time-limited pilot enables us to do that.”

The SNP minister said the Government would explore the possibility of a panel system for the pilot scheme, where two lay members sat alongside the judge to decide on rape cases.

Amendments may be brought forward at Stage 2 of the Bill which limit the time of the pilot scheme, she said.

Conviction rates for rape are significantly lower than for other types of crimes, the Justice Secretary said.

Ms Constance pointed to research which showed the conviction rate for accused people on single charges of rape or attempted rape was between 22% and 27% in recent years.