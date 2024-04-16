Smoking ban will put shopkeepers ‘in firing line’, says Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Smoking ban will put shopkeepers ‘in firing line’, says Tory MP

By Press Association
Giles Watling said retail workers found the proposed generational ban ‘frightening’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Giles Watling said retail workers found the proposed generational ban ‘frightening’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s aim of creating a smoke-free generation will put shopkeepers in the firing line, a Conservative MP has told the Commons.

Giles Watling described the practicalities of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which would make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after January 1 2009, as “clearly nuts”.

The Clacton MP urged ministers to consider how the Bill would work on the ground, as he said retail workers found the proposed generational ban “frightening”.

Mr Watling said: “If we want to clamp down on the very real issue of illegal cigarettes and under-age sale of cigarettes and vapes, then we need a licencing scheme in my view, which properly funds trading standards teams, and rewarding those responsible business owners and going after the villains.

“I could support a ban on selling these products to under-21s or under-18s or whatever, this could hit the Government’s laudable goal of killing off under-age consumption by getting the sale out of teenage years entirely. That is simple and impactful.

“This in my mind is preferable to a law which puts the shopkeeper in the firing line, for having to interrogate people in line – turfing out the 22-year-old, whilst questioning the 24-year-old and supplying the 25-year-old.

“This is clearly nuts. I have spoken to retailers in Clacton, and the generational ban is frankly quite frightening for many.

Giles Watling
Clacton MP Giles Watling urged ministers to consider how the Bill would work on the ground (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

“It seems like a charter for confusion and confrontation to many, and it also might criminalise people inadvertently.”

Conservative former minister Sir Simon Clarke also raised concerns about the impact on retail workers, saying: “In practice, it is going to be a nightmare for shopworkers up and down the country to be asked to enforce this.

“And I do think it places them in a very invidious position, one which is likely to lead either to them facing real trouble in their shops or to them frankly passing the buck and ignoring the law and making a mockery of it existing at all.”

The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP also argued that choosing to smoke was “up to us and not the state”.

He added: “It is likely that the health lobby … will use this as a logic which will allow them to move into other fields and what will our ability then be to resist that argument if we have conceded it here today.”