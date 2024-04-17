Tories to lead debate calling for repeal of controversial hate crime laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories to lead debate calling for repeal of controversial hate crime laws

By Press Association
MSPs at Holyrood will debate a call from the Conservatives for controversial new hate crimes laws to be repealed (Jane Barlow/PA)
A call for controversial new hate crime laws to be repealed is likely to be defeated at Holyrood.

Scottish Tories have put forward a motion calling for the Hate Crime and Public Order Scotland Act – which only came into force on April 1 – to be repealed.

It comes in the wake of controversy about the legislation, which consolidates existing laws and extends protections against stirring up hatred – which were already in place in terms of racial hatred – to other groups, such as the elderly and disabled.

But opponents of the new laws, who include Harry Potter author JK Rowling, fear its impact on freedom of speech, with the Scottish Government also having come  under attack for not including women in the new protected groups.

Police Scotland received just under 9,000 online hate reports in the first two weeks since the introduction of the legislation, with Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay saying that the “disastrous hate crime law has caused utter chaos in the fortnight since its introduction”.

He added: “It is proving every bit as unworkable as many critics warned – and must be repealed.”

Labour is calling for a new ‘comprehensive communication strategy’ to be put in place to better explain the legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)

However First Minister Humza Yousaf accused the Tories of seeking to “whip up misinformation” about the legislation.

He said if it was to be repealed, Scots would have “no protection against hatred whatsoever, neither in terms of statutory aggravators or stirring up offences”.

The First Minister insisted: “That would be not just ludicrous but a disgraceful position for Scotland to be in.”

Labour meanwhile will push for the legislation to be reformed, with justice spokeswoman Pauline McNeill saying “immediate action” is needed to include sex as a “hate crime aggravator”.

She also called for a review of the recording of hate incident reporting to make sure it is compliant with human rights law and prevents the recording of vexatious complaints.

Ms McNeill called for the changes as she claimed the implementation of the new law had been “a disaster from start to finish”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf accused the Tories of seeking to ‘whip up misinformation’ about the new law (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Labour MSP said: “The SNP had an opportunity to show that this Act could be sensibly and correctly implemented but instead they have ended up with disastrous messaging such as the Hate Monster campaign while completely failing to resource Police Scotland.

“Two weeks on and the public are none the wiser over what this Bill means, and people are no more protected than before.

“That’s why today Scottish Labour is demanding immediate action to include the protected characteristic of sex as a hate crime aggravator to the Bill, to properly resource Police Scotland and for a new and comprehensive communication strategy to explain what it is that the Bill means for the people of Scotland.”