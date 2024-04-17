Robison hails Hyundai offshore wind deal as ‘vote of confidence in Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robison hails Hyundai offshore wind deal as ‘vote of confidence in Scotland’

By Press Association
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has signed an agreement with Scotland’s enterprise agencies to work on opportunities for offshore wind power projects (Ben Birchall/PA)
An agreement by Hyundai to pursue opportunities for floating offshore wind power projects has been hailed as a “vote of confidence in Scotland” by Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

She spoke out after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was agreed between HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The deal is the South Korean manufacturing giant’s first agreement in Europe on floating, offshore, wind manufacturing.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is the world’s largest shipbuilding company, and is a major manufacturer of equipment such as the floating substructures that form a critical part of the multi-billion, offshore, wind supply chain.

Shona Robison hailed the deal as a ‘vote of confidence in Scotland’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The agreement comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf announced up to £500 million of investment over the next five years as part of Scottish Government efforts to attract further private sector investment in ports, manufacturing and assembly work linked to offshore wind.

Ms Robison, who witnessed the agreement being signed in Edinburgh, said it could be “key” in helping Scotland meet its green energy targets.

She said: “This partnership agreement is a vote of confidence in Scotland and our offshore wind industry – demonstrating our ability to develop the international relationships upon which investment that will help us reach our climate targets is founded.

“Scotland’s offshore wind sector is key to our transition to net zero and this partnership is the next step forward in realising the economic opportunities from our floating offshore wind potential.

“Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are playing a vital role in supporting a fair and just transition for the energy sector.

“Collaborations between our economic development agencies and global leaders with world-class expertise, such as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, are key to delivering that ambition.

“This collaboration will play a key role in helping Scotland meet its climate targets.”

Hannae Choi, senior vice president of corporate planning division and wind energy business for HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, said: “We are currently exploring ways to collaborate with various partners to develop the offshore wind market, including establishing a manufacturing supply infrastructure.

“We plan to expand the market by leveraging our world-class know-how in designing and manufacturing floating structures.”