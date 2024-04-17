London to ‘go further than any city’ in tackling violence against women – Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

London to ‘go further than any city’ in tackling violence against women – Khan

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pledged to tackle violence against women (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pledged to tackle violence against women (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sadiq Khan has pledged that London will go “further” than any other UK city in tackling violence against women if he is re-elected as mayor.

He will announce a 10-point plan including supporting victims and survivors with free legal advice and providing funding for safe accommodation, to come into force if he is successful on May 2.

The plan, to be included in Mr Khan’s manifesto as he bids for a historic third term, will also include a rollout of activity to tackle misogyny in schools, including more funding to organisations that provide outreach and training to children.

Mr Khan said: “I pledge that London will go further than any city has ever gone in the UK to tackle the scourge of violence against women and girls.”

He highlighted the free new advice and safe accommodation as “key parts” of his plan, adding that the legal system leaves women “feeling alone and unsupported”.

The Labour mayor said: “It remains an epidemic and something as a society we still have to do far more to tackle.

“It’s simply not right that in our country, in 2024, women and girls still routinely live in fear for their own safety.”

Mr Khan’s plan includes a pledge to continue efforts to reform the Metropolitan Police, after a series of scandals hit the force, including Sarah Everard’s murder and the unmasking of officer David Carrick as a serial rapist.

The mayor also took a swipe at Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall, who has promised to appoint a women’s commissioner if she is elected.

He said: “While my Tory opponent has proudly said she is not a feminist and thinks police misconduct against women should be dealt with behind closed doors, I’ll continue to do all I can to support women and girls across the capital.”

Susan Hall
Susan Hall (James Manning/PA)

A spokesperson for Ms Hall’s campaign responded: “Susan won’t take lectures on women’s safety from Sadiq Khan.

“Women feel ignored and unsafe in Sadiq Khan’s London, which is why Susan will appoint a women’s commissioner, put CCTV on all new Underground trains, give each borough specialist violence against women and girls officers, and recruit 1,500 new police officers to make our city safer for everyone.”

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), called on political candidates to look beyond the criminal justice system and take a “whole-society approach”.

She said: “One that prioritises preventing this violence through education and early intervention, sustainably funding specialist support services so everyone who needs help can access it, and defending the rights of women and girls.

“A strategy to tackle violence against women and girls should be a priority for London’s mayor and should be designed with the input of specialist women’s organisations.”