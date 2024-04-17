It is right that assisted dying Bill should receive ‘robust’ scrutiny, says MSP

The MSP behind proposed assisted dying legislation has said it is right his Bill will be subject to “rigorous and robust” scrutiny from Holyrood’s health committee.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill was published last month and has been assigned to the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee.

It will also be scrutinised by the finance and delegated powers committees, but health will act as lead committee and will likely start with a call for written evidence, followed by oral sessions with a wide range of stakeholders, including Mr McArthur.

If passed, the Bill would allow terminally ill Scots to make the decision to end their lives, however, safeguards are included to ensure the patient had the appropriate mental capacity and the decision must be approved by two doctors.

A mandatory 14-day reflection period will take place for patients afterwards.

Mr McArthur said: “I have always been of the belief that providing terminally ill Scots with the choice of an assisted death is a core healthcare matter and it is right that my Bill is subject to rigorous and robust scrutiny by MSPs with deep experience of legislation that relates to health matters.

“I look forward to working with the committee as it carries out its important work over the coming months.

“Our current laws on assisted dying are failing too many terminally ill Scots at the end of life.

“I believe that a Bill containing robust safeguards, similar to those which have been safely and successfully introduced in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States, where they continue to enjoy strong public support, is the right way to tackle this important issue and give terminally ill Scots the choice they need.”

The Bill marks the third attempt to change the law since the Scottish Parliament’s inception, with previous attempts failing in 2010 and 2015.

However, it has attracted strong opposition from campaigners in favour of palliative care alternatives, while the leaders of Scotland’s three largest parties: Humza Yousaf, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar; said they are currently minded not to back the Bill.

Opponents of the Bill have previously said pressure will grow for the restrictions on eligibility to be loosened overtime if the Bill is passed, disproportionately impacting vulnerable and poor people under pressure.