MSP condemns ‘shameful’ train station toilet facilities for vulnerable Scots

Just two ScotRail-operated train stations have changing facilities accessible for disabled passengers, figures have shown.

Figures obtained by Scottish Labour MSP Katy Clark also revealed just 22% – or 80 – of Scotland 357 train stations have toilets which are open for public and staff use.

A further 32 stations have toilets which are only accessible to staff.

The figures, provided to the West Scotland MSP by ScotRail, show just 67 have baby changing facilities, while changing facilities – which are larger than standard accessibly toilets with extra features for disabled users – are only available at Dundee and Glasgow Queen Street.

A further changing places facility is available at Network Rail-owned Glasgow Central.

In the letter to Ms Clark, ScotRail said all facilities would not be available when a station is unstaffed.

It also said new unstaffed stations will tend not to include toilets because trains have the facilities on board.

Ms Clark, who is her party’s community safety spokeswoman, said: “Public transport in the 21st century should be fully accessible to all, and yet nearly 80% of passengers at stations across Scotland do not even have access to a restroom.

“For vulnerable people, parents with young children or disabled travellers, the level of service on offer is even more shameful.

“ScotRail say new unstaffed stations do not tend to have such services available because these are available on board, but this is not a credible solution for those waiting lengthy periods for their trains to arrive, particularly in light of timetable cuts.”

She added that Department for Transport research showed a clean, well-maintained railway is a basic passenger expectation across the UK, adding: “These expectations are not currently being met in Scotland as a result of the appalling lack of facilities.

“The people of Scotland deserve stations which are clean, safe and accessible to all. I will be writing to the Scottish Government to ask what action it is taking to make this a reality.”

ScotRail and the Scottish Government have been asked for comment.