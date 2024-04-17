Holyrood backs 30% hike in Scotland’s minimum unit price for alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood backs 30% hike in Scotland’s minimum unit price for alcohol

By Press Association
Holyrood has backed Scottish Government plans to increase the minimum unit price charged for alcohol from 50p a unit to 65p a unit. (Jane Barlow/PA)
An increase in the minimum price for alcohol has been approved by MSPs despite concerns from the Conservatives that the policy has not been a “slam dunk success”.

MSPs backed by 88 votes to 28 Scottish Government plans to hike the minimum unit price (MUP) charged for drink from the current level of 50p a unit to 65p a unit.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie said the 30% hike would help save more lives.

She told Holyrood that voting in favour of the rise would “show that Scotland continues to be world leading, with policies to improve the health of people”.

Campaigners at Alcohol Focus Scotland welcomed the vote, with CEO Alison Douglas saying: “Well done Holyrood. You have chosen to stand up for people’s right to health despite the best efforts of Big Alcohol once again to derail this policy.”

She added: “Uprating of the minimum unit price to 65p per unit will save hundreds of lives and reduce demand on our NHS.

“This will improve the lives not just of people who drink but those around them, whose health and wellbeing can be affected.

“Crucially it will reduce the likelihood that future generations will develop alcohol problems.”

Her comments came after Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane spoke out against the increase, which is due to come into force at the end of September.

The Tory argued that increasing the MUP “disproportionately penalises responsible drinkers on a low income and those dependent on alcohol”.

Dr Gulhane insisted: “MUP isn’t a slam dunk success or magic bullet as the SNP believe.

“Because alcohol-related deaths are not reducing by any credible measure.”

While he said addiction was a “complex” problem that “requires a multi-faceted approach”, he claimed the sole approach of the Scottish Government was to “put up the price” charged for alcohol.

The Tory insisted: “They have their silver bullet, and that silver bullet is a blank.

“Because what is clear is that more people suffer alcohol-related deaths now than in 2018, when MUP was introduced.”

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie said action was needed as Scotland continues to ‘experience significant levels of alcohol harm’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

But Ms McKelvie insisted that research showed the policy had reduced deaths by 13.4%, which means 156 lives a year have been saved.

With Scotland continuing to “experience significant levels of alcohol harm”, she added that increasing the level of the MUP to 65p would “save additional lives”.

The minister said that while deaths specifically caused by alcohol had increased – with official figures showing a rise to 1,276 in 2022 – there “would have been an even greater number” of such deaths if the policy had not been in place.

Ms McKelvie stated: “As we have made clear, the policy aims to reduce alcohol-related harm by reducing consumption at population level, with a particular focus on targeting people who drink at hazardous and harmful levels.

“We believe the proposals strike a reasonable balance between public health benefits and any effects on the alcoholic drinks market and impact on consumers.

“Evidence suggests there has not been a significant impact on business and industry as a whole but we will continue to monitor this.”