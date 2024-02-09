Council leaders ‘unable to set budgets’ because of funding uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council leaders ‘unable to set budgets’ because of funding uncertainty

By Press Association
Council leaders have called for an urgent meeting with the deputy First Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Council leaders say they have been unable to set budgets for the year ahead because of uncertainty from the Scottish Government over additional funding from the UK Government.

Leaders across Scotland’s 32 local authorities met on Friday to call for a meeting with deputy First Minister Shona Robison about the budget settlement for local government, highlighting the “dire consequences” of the Government’s current spending plans on communities.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) leaders said a meeting with Ms Robison was an “urgent priority”.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said: “Leaders expressed anger at the Budget-setting timetable which has left councils unable to set their budgets due to a lack of certainty from Scottish Government and as a result of having to wait until the UK Government spring statement before knowing what additional funding could be passed on.

“In addition, there was a clear direction from leaders to seek restoration of the £63m cut to the core local government budget on behalf of their communities and the essential services they rely on, at the meeting with the DFM.”

Ms Hagmann also said that leaders agreed that the council tax freeze should be on a “voluntary basis” and that the £147 million earmarked by the Scottish Government for this purpose is distributed to all councils with flexibility to raise council tax by up to 5%.

She added: “Leaders were clear that councils should be given full flexibility of funding to deploy within schools, and the wider community, to provide the right support for the diverse needs of children and young people across Scotland, therefore recognising that a wide range of people who contribute to a child’s education.

“Finally, leaders agreed to seek a guarantee that the £45m Barnett consequentials resulting from the UK Government’s recent announcement will be passed in full to councils, also in accordance with the Verity House Agreement, so it can be used to address local priorities.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.