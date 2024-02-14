Pilot project aims to help Scots tackle council tax debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pilot project aims to help Scots tackle council tax debt

By Press Association
The pilot project will provide extra help to people with council tax debt (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People struggling with council tax debt in parts of Scotland will get extra help through a £200,000 pilot project.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has been given the Scottish Government funding to improve understanding of why some people end up in council tax arrears.

The money is also intended to allow CAS to work with local councils to help reduce and prevent council tax debt.

Citizens Advice Bureaux in Renfrewshire, Clackmannanshire and the Scottish Borders, will use the funding to try out new methods of helping people manage debts.

Paul McLennan
Housing minister Paul McLennan launched the project (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They will provide targeted support to individuals, and will simplify the referral processes between councils and advice services.

Housing minister Paul McLennan visited Roxburgh and Berwickshire Citizens Advice Bureau to launch the project.

He said: “We know many people are struggling in the cost-of-living crisis and that is why we are targeting resources at those most in need.

“Council tax debt is a significant issue, and one that particularly affects the most vulnerable.

“The three bureaux involved in these pilots have established relationships with their local authorities.

“This funding will help build on those connections to help individuals tackle problem debt and also provide valuable learning on how public sector debt can best be managed.”

Mr McLennan added: “Advice services are critical to Scotland’s communities, supporting people to understand their rights and entitlements, maximising incomes and helping to reduce poverty.

“This year, we will invest more than £12.5 million in a range of advice services providing free income maximisation, welfare and debt advice.”

The funding was welcomed by CAS financial health strategic lead, Myles Fitt, who said council tax debt is the “single, biggest debt issue that clients bring to the CAB service each year”.

He added: “The cost-of-living crisis is only worsening this problem, so we welcome the opportunity this funding provides to make a difference to peoples’ lives and financial well-being.

“Through working in partnership with councils, the three bureaux involved in this pilot will bring their deep insight into the factors and barriers that lie behind council tax debt to develop joint solutions that will help those in arrears now and in the future.”