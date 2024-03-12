Jason Leitch steps down as national clinical director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Jason Leitch steps down as national clinical director

By Press Association
Professor Jason Leitch will stand down next month (PA)
Professor Jason Leitch will stand down next month (PA)

Professor Jason Leitch will leave his role as the Scottish Government’s national clinical director next month.

The former dentist was a key figure in the Scottish Government’s response to the pandemic, but came under fire following UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearings in January this year.

WhatsApp messages showed he advised then health secretary Humza Yousaf that he could avoid wearing a mask if he had a drink in his hand.

During another exchange on WhatsApp, Prof Leitch wrote: “WhatsApp deletion is a pre-bed ritual.”

Announcing he is stepping down at the end of April, Prof Leitch praised the public’s willingness to comply with Covid legislation, and said he was “proud” of his colleagues.

Humza Yousaf and Jason Leitch
Then-health secretary Humza Yousaf with Prof Leitch during a hospital visit in 2021 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

He will also leave his role at NHS Tayside at the same time, and announced he was looking for other work in healthcare.

Prof Leitch revealed he planned to spend more time working with two large international charities he is a board member of, the Nazareth Trust in Northern Israel and the Indian Rural Evangelical Fellowship in rural south-east India.

Initially joining the Scottish Government in 2007, he worked in the role of national clinical director for nine years.

He said he had “decided to look for new challenges across health and care after a break, and to spend more time with the charities I work with”.

Mr Yousaf – now Scotland’s First Minister – thanked him for his “huge role in helping me and fellow ministers navigate the Covid pandemic by providing advice to help reach the best decisions”.

Arrangements for the post will be set out in due course.

Prof Leitch said: “It has been an enormous privilege to carry out this role and work closely with colleagues across the health and care sector in service of the patients, their families and carers.

“The NHS and social care system does remarkable work every day, and I am immensely proud of the teams I have had the privilege of being part of.

“The ongoing success of the Scottish Patient Safety Programme is globally recognised and has significantly improved the safety and reliability of care in many ways. The Covid pandemic was an unprecedented challenge for all countries and I am proud of my colleagues inside and outside Government for their incredible work.

“It was a privilege to be able to communicate with the public so directly and be part of that co-ordinated response, and I will forever be grateful for the public’s attention and willingness to follow the guidance – it saved lives.

“I have decided to look for new challenges across health and care after a break, and to spend more time with the charities I work with. I wish colleagues well for the future.”

Mr Yousaf said: “Jason Leitch has made a fantastic contribution to the health of the nation, leading work to reduce hospital acquired infections and improve the quality of care in the NHS.

“The enduring success of the Scottish Patient Safety Programme is testament to his work. He played a huge role in helping me and fellow ministers navigate the Covid pandemic by providing advice to help reach the best decisions, and by communicating so well with the public.

“I of course wish him every success in the future.”