Scottish Government makes grant to support education in three African countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government makes grant to support education in three African countries

By Press Association
Women in countries including Malawi will have a better chance of an education thanks to the grant (Jane Barlow/PA)
Women in countries including Malawi will have a better chance of an education thanks to the grant (Jane Barlow/PA)

Marginalised people in three African countries are closer to receiving an education thanks to a grant from the Scottish Government.

Women and people needing additional support in Rwanda, Malawi and Zambia will be among those to benefit from the £356,000 grant.

The cash award was made to the Inclusive Education Policy Academy (IEPA), which is part of the World Bank’s Foundational Learning Compact (FLC) programme.

The grant is the Scottish Government’s first participation in a World Bank project and the Government said it is part of its pledge to bring inclusive education to its partner countries.

First Minister’s Questions
Kaukab Stewart welcomed the award of the grant (Andrew Milligan/PA)

International development minister Kaukab Stewart said the funding will “help us take a significant step towards providing quality education” for all.

Ms Stewart, who is SNP MSP for Glasgow Kelvin, said: “By providing resources into this transformative initiative, we will empower educators in our Global South partner countries to create environments where every learner can thrive.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact the academy will have on the lives of millions of people across the world, and particularly in our partner countries through our new partnership and funding.

“The support fits with our broader commitment to education programming as we strive towards achieving sustainable development Goals, particularly with increasing access for marginalised groups, which include girls and learners with additional support needs.”

Luis Benveniste, World Bank global director for education, added: “We are thrilled that the FLC is the first World Bank fund to receive support from the Scottish Government.

“Children everywhere will welcome this new ally in the fight to strengthen and improve inclusive access to quality education.

“We look forward to working with our Scottish partners on this critical initiative”.