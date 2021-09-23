Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MP calls for UK to speak up to help end ‘abuses’ in Kashmir

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.48pm
Demonstrators during a Freedom For Kashmir protest against the Indian government (PA)
Demonstrators during a Freedom For Kashmir protest against the Indian government (PA)

Britain must act on the world stage to help end human rights abuses by a “brutal occupying military force” in Kashmir, MPs have heard.

Imran Hussain, Labour MP for Bradford East, said he expected the Government to suggest disputes in the region should be resolved bilaterally.

But Mr Hussain, in a passionate speech which was critical of India, said the UK and other countries needed to speak up.

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, which claim the region in full but rule only parts.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

Speaking during a debate on human rights in Kashmir, Mr Hussain told the House of Commons: “For over 70 years, the sons and daughters of Kashmir have been subjected to persecution, oppression, injustice in the most brutal manner.

“For over 70 years they have been butchered, maimed and killed at the hands of an occupying Indian military operating under the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

“And for over 70 years they have had their rights eroded, had their freedoms stripped away and has their self-determination denied.”

Prison officers report
Imran Hussain MP who has spoken out about Kashmir

Mr Hussain argued human rights and the right to self-determination are “international issues” before noting: “We raise these issues time and time again but Kashmiris are still subjected to appalling human rights abuses at the hands of a brutal occupying military force.

“If the UK and the rest of the international community continues to remain silent and continues to refuse uphold UN resolutions, and the right-wing Modi government continues to actively ignore them and unilaterally quash the Kashmiri struggle, then what is the point of us talking here?”

He added: “This is a time that we must start demanding and forcing real action of our government and of the international community.”

Mr Hussain concluded: “My final comments, as a proud British Kashmiri, will be this – and let me be absolutely crystal clear about this – the Kashmiris are not begging the international community, the Kashmiris do not bow before the international community, the Kashmiris around the world unite to demand our birth right to self-determination and to determine our own destiny.”

Conservative former minister Theresa Villiers earlier said the dispute over Kashmir is “one clearly for India and Pakistan to resolve”, noting this has been the position of successive UK governments.

She added: “We should also keep in mind that the whole of Kashmir acceded to India when the country gained its independence in 1947, even if part of the area was subsequently seized and occupied by Pakistan.”

Ms Villiers said she believed India’s courts and institutions are “well capable of properly investigating alleged human rights abuses”.

Labour MP Tahir Ali (Birmingham Hall Green) called for the Indian high commissioner to the UK to be “barred” from Parliament “pending an end to the military occupation of Kashmir”.

Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling said: “The Government takes the situation in Kashmir very seriously but it’s for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political solution, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

