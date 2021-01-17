The sporting weekend in pictures

Champions Liverpool slipped to fourth in the table after a goalless draw with rivals Manchester United, while Manchester City moved up to second after a dominant 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, England were left needing 36 fifth-day runs to win the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with Joe Root scoring 228 in the first innings to put the tourists in the driving seat.

72 tennis players were forced to isolate in their hotel rooms in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, after passengers on their flights into the country tested positive.