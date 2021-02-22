Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
February 22 2021, 5.01am
Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring against Arsenal (Julian Finney/PA)
Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic took the honours at the Australian Open.

Manchester City made it 18 wins on the spin courtesy of Raheem Sterling’s early goal against Arsenal and Manchester United beat Newcastle 3-1.

There was a narrow win for Northampton Saints and a dramatic draw for London Irish.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

Naomi Osaka posed with the Australian Open trophy a day after her win over Jennifer Brady (Hamish Blair/AP)
Novak Djokovic fell to the floor after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Djokovic and Medvedev were all smiles afterwards (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Exeter Chiefs’ Tom O’Flaherty is tackled by Northampton’s Ollie Sleightholme, left, and Sam Matavesi in Saints’ 13-12 win (David Davies/PA)
London Irish came from 25 points down to draw 34-34 with Bristol (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost the Merseyside derby to Everton (Phil Noble/AP)
Ademola Lookman fired resurgent Fulham to victory (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
West Ham put the band back together as they beat Tottenham (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Raheem Sterling was given a free header by Arsenal (Julian Finney/PA)
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford won a penalty as they beat Newcastle (Stu Forster/PA)

