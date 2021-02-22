The sporting weekend in pictures

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic took the honours at the Australian Open.
Manchester City made it 18 wins on the spin courtesy of Raheem Sterling’s early goal against Arsenal and Manchester United beat Newcastle 3-1.
There was a narrow win for Northampton Saints and a dramatic draw for London Irish.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe