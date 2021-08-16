Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 5.05am
Manchester United opened their season with a big win over Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Premier League kicked off a new season in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Brentford fans were the first to see their side in action as they returned to the top flight with a win over Arsenal
Brentford fans were the first to see their side in action as they returned to the top flight with a win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Bruno Fernandes claimed the first hat-trick of the season as Manchester United beat rivals Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford
Bruno Fernandes claimed the first hat-trick of the season as Manchester United beat rivals Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea as they beat Crystal Palace
Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea as they beat Crystal Palace (Tess Derry/PA)
Calum Hill won the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent
Calum Hill won the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent (Steven Paston/PA)
It was Hill's first trophy on the European Tour
It was Hill’s first trophy on the European Tour (Steven Paston/PA)
Nando Parrado ridden by Adam Kirby at the Newbury Races
Nando Parrado ridden by Adam Kirby at the Newbury Races (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 win at Norwich
Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ryann O’Toole won the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews
Ryann O’Toole won the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took part in the I Am Team GB Media Event at London Stadium
Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took part in the I Am Team GB Media Event at London Stadium (James Manning/PA)
Steven Mullaney bats during The Hundred match at Trent Bridge between the Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals
Steven Mullaney bats during The Hundred match at Trent Bridge between the Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals (Tim Goode/PA)
Wakefield Trinity’s Lee Kershaw celebrates scoring as his side narrowly beat Warringtonetfred Super League – Mobile Rocket Stadium
Wakefield Trinity’s Lee Kershaw celebrates scoring as his side narrowly beat Warrington (Martin Rickett/PA)
Watford fans returned on Graham Taylor day to celebrate the former England manager
Watford fans returned on Graham Taylor day to celebrate the former England manager (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game as his side beat last season's champions Manchester City
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game as his side beat last season’s champions Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Celtic narrowly beat Hearts 3-2 in the Scottish League Cup
Celtic narrowly beat Hearts 3-2 in the Scottish League Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aplha Cru ridden by jockey David Nolan (right) wins the Happy Retirement Mick Henshaw Novice Stakes at Pontefract
Aplha Cru ridden by jockey David Nolan (right) wins the Happy Retirement Mick Henshaw Novice Stakes at Pontefract (Tim Goode/PA)

