Sport The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association August 16 2021, 5.05am Manchester United opened their season with a big win over Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA) The Premier League kicked off a new season in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months. Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend. Brentford fans were the first to see their side in action as they returned to the top flight with a win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA) Bruno Fernandes claimed the first hat-trick of the season as Manchester United beat rivals Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford (Anthony Devlin/PA) Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea as they beat Crystal Palace (Tess Derry/PA) Calum Hill won the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent (Steven Paston/PA) It was Hill's first trophy on the European Tour (Steven Paston/PA) Nando Parrado ridden by Adam Kirby at the Newbury Races (John Walton/PA) Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA) Ryann O'Toole won the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) Great Britain's Declan Brooks took part in the I Am Team GB Media Event at London Stadium (James Manning/PA) Steven Mullaney bats during The Hundred match at Trent Bridge between the Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals (Tim Goode/PA) Wakefield Trinity's Lee Kershaw celebrates scoring as his side narrowly beat Warrington (Martin Rickett/PA) Watford fans returned on Graham Taylor day to celebrate the former England manager (Jonathan Brady/PA) Tottenham's Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game as his side beat last season's champions Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA) Celtic narrowly beat Hearts 3-2 in the Scottish League Cup (Steve Welsh/PA) Aplha Cru ridden by jockey David Nolan (right) wins the Happy Retirement Mick Henshaw Novice Stakes at Pontefract (Tim Goode/PA)