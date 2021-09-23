Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Angry’ Pierluigi Gollini avoids penalty regret in shootout win

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 9.08pm
Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini helped them beat Wolves on penalties (David Davies/PA)
Pierluigi Gollini admitted his penalty rage helped Tottenham overcome Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

The goalkeeper saved Leander Dendoncker’s spot-kick in the shoot-out while Ruben Neves and Conor Coady also missed for the hosts to send Spurs through to the fourth round 3-2 on penalties.

Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil scored to send Spurs through after they blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Molineux on Wednesday.

Gollini almost saved Hwang Hee-chan’s opening spot-kick and used his frustration to ensure Spurs booked a trip to Burnley in the fourth round.

“I was angry with myself,” the Italian told Spurs TV. “I said ‘I’ve got to save another one’ because if we lose because I don’t save that one then I’m going to regret it so much.

“I knew he was going there, I felt it and I was right but I couldn’t save it. I thought I had to save at least another one.

“My team-mates, they shoot perfect, very good and we’re very happy to go to the next round.

“The guys, obviously Pierre(-Emile Hojbjerg) made a mistake but that’s OK, the other ones were like very good penalties. I think all of them like Harry, Reggy and Bryan shoot like perfect penalties. It’s very good.

“We tried (practising) and the guys were on fire and today in the game as well.”

Wolves hit back after Tanguy Ndombele and Kane put Spurs in command, with Dendoncker and Daniel Podence hauling the hosts level.

They have lost five of their seven games under Bruno Lage but the boss remained philosophical despite defeat.

“That is how football is like. In the same way, I thought it was going to be a good game for us but this is football,” he said.

“This is why we have people around the world enjoying the game because it’s an emotional game. In one minute, everything changes.

“The way we played the game, and I felt it during the week, it was going to be a good game for us, a game to go through our plan. We began 2-0 down, we recovered the game and then Ruben misses his penalty.”

