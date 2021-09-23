Sutton’s Omar Bugiel and Tobi Sho-Silva to be assessed ahead of Carlisle clash

Sutton could be without forward duo Omar Bugiel and Tobi Sho-Silva for the visit of Carlisle.

Bugiel sat out last weekend’s defeat at Exeter due to a muscle injury and Sho-Silva was forced off early on with a similar issue.

Both are not understood to be serious problems and they will be assessed by manager Matt Gray ahead of their latest fixture at Gander Green Lane.

The U’s were without Kenny Davis and Ricky Korboa for the 2-0 loss while they recover from illness and Jonathan Barden (hamstring) was also absent, with all three set to be checked before the clash with the Cumbrians.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech will be tempted to start Brennan Dickenson after his impressive display coming off the bench in their 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe last time out.

Dickenson struck a stoppage-time equaliser having also scored against Salford earlier in the month to provide his manager with another reminder of his capabilities.

Joe Riley was replaced by the goalscorer after 40 minutes but it was a tactical decision and the versatile ace could feature in the capital.

Danny Devine (hamstring), Josh Dixon (knee) and teenage striker Sam Fishburn (dead leg) will not be in the travelling party.