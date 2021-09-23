Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Kinsella misses Walsall’s clash with Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Walsall midfielder Liam Kinsella is set for a spell on the sidelines (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Walsall will be without Liam Kinsella for the Sky Bet League Two match against Bristol Rovers as the midfielder is set for knee surgery.

Kinsella limped off towards the end of the defeat at Newport last weekend, with scans showing the need for an operation, but he is not expected to be a long-term absentee.

Joss Labadie continues to serve a three-match suspension following a red card against Bradford, so Brendan Kiernan and Sam Perry could be in contention to start.

Forwards Conor Wilkinson (hamstring) and Rory Holden (knee) continue their own recovery.

Bristol Rovers will check on defender Mark Hughes ahead of the trip to the Banks’s Stadium.

Hughes missed the defeat to Leyton Orient because of a sore Achilles, and Pirates boss Joey Barton will make a late decision.

Midfielder Josh Grant has been carrying a foot problem, but should be involved again.

Striker Leon Clarke (hamstring) is expected to be a long-term absentee, while midfielder Sam Nicholson (shin) and goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) are also still not fully fit.

