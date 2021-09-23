Forest Green defender Baily Cargill doubtful for game with Tranmere

Forest Green will check on Baily Cargill ahead of the visit of Tranmere.

Defender Cargill missed the 4-0 win at Stevenage last weekend with an ankle injury.

Udoka Godwin-Malife is back out running but will not be rushed back into action following his broken collarbone.

Elliott Whitehouse is also a long-term absentee.

Tranmere will again be without goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Murphy missed out against Salford last weekend after suffering concussion in the 1-0 defeat at Rochdale.

He will be unavailable once more so Ross Doohan will deputise again.

Midfielder Jay Spearing is available after his red card in the win over Salford was overturned.