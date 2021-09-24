Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Millers hopeful Freddie Ladapo is ready for Crewe clash

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.20pm
Freddie Ladapo has had a foot injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rotherham will hope to have Freddie Ladapo back for the visit of Crewe.

The club’s record signing missed last week’s win at Bolton with a foot injury but has returned to training this week.

Shane Ferguson has also trained after a foot issue of his own and could feature.

Winger Mickel Miller, who has now served a three-match ban, picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt.

Crewe captain Luke Murphy could be in contention.

Murphy missed the midweek loss to Morecambe with a hamstring issue, but boss David Artell hopes he is fit.

Madger Gomes is available to make his debut after he came through an under-23s game in midweek following his deadline day arrival.

Crewe boss Artell returns to his hometown club, with whom he won promotion from this division in 2001.

