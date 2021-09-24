Millers hopeful Freddie Ladapo is ready for Crewe clash

Rotherham will hope to have Freddie Ladapo back for the visit of Crewe.

The club’s record signing missed last week’s win at Bolton with a foot injury but has returned to training this week.

Shane Ferguson has also trained after a foot issue of his own and could feature.

Winger Mickel Miller, who has now served a three-match ban, picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt.

Crewe captain Luke Murphy could be in contention.

Murphy missed the midweek loss to Morecambe with a hamstring issue, but boss David Artell hopes he is fit.

Madger Gomes is available to make his debut after he came through an under-23s game in midweek following his deadline day arrival.

Crewe boss Artell returns to his hometown club, with whom he won promotion from this division in 2001.