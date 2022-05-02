The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 5.00am
Fernandinho celebrates scoring Manchester City’s fourth goal in their win over Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Manchester City and Liverpool remain just one point apart in the Premier League title race after keeping up their relentless pace with victories at Leeds and Newcastle respectively.

At the other end of the table Burnley and Everton both boosted their survival hopes with vital wins, but Norwich’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed following their loss at Aston Villa.

Ronnie O’Sullivan became embroiled in a row with referee Olivier Marteel in the final of snooker’s World Championship, while Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano by a split decision in the first women’s fight to headline New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, centre, scores against Leeds
Naby Keita
Liverpool’s Naby Keita (right) celebrates scoring his side’s goal in their 1-0 win at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Richarlison
Richarlison tosses a smoke grenade as he celebrates scoring Everton’s winner against Chelsea (Jon Super/AP)
Joint majority shareholder Delia Smith, right, watches on as Norwich suffer relegation
Joint majority shareholder Delia Smith, right, watches on as Norwich suffer relegation (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O’Sullivan in action against Judd Trump in the final of the Betfred World Snooker Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katie Taylor
Amanda Serrano, right, punches Ireland’s Katie Taylor during the fifth round of their fight at Madison Square Garden (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Emma Raducanu
Britain’s Emma Raducanu returns the ball against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Rafael Leao
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, right, is challenged by Fiorentina’s Jonathan Ikone during the Serie A match at San Siro (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
James Doyle
Cachet, ridden by jockey James Doyle, wins the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket (David Davies/PA)
Francois Hougaard
Francois Hougaard scores a try for Wasps during their Gallagher Premiership match against London Irish (Nigel French/PA)
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm holds up his son Kepa as he celebrates his victory in the Mexico Open (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

